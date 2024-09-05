ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Assembly Polls: Denied Tickets, Many BJP Leaders Turn Rebels

Chandigarh: A day after BJP released the first list of 67 candidates for Haryana Assembly elections, political activities have intensified in the state with some MLAs distancing themselves from the party after being denied tickets.

Minister Ranjit Singh Chautala and MLA Lakshman Dass Napa, who were denied tickets, have quit the party. Among the disgruntled leaders include Karan Dev Kamboj, Seema Gaibipur, Satish Khola and Kavita Jain.

BJP MLA Laxman Napa from Ratia in Fatehabad has resigned from the primary membership of BJP. It has been reported that Napa became angry after he failed to get a ticket as BJP has given fielded Sunita Duggal from Ratia seat. After quitting party, Napa met former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda at his residence and said that he will be joining Congress with his supporters.

Power minister Ranjit Chautala has called a meeting of his supporters at his residence in Sirsa. Chautala had earlier contested the Lok Sabha elections from Hisar but was defeated. It is being said that he will chalk out the party's future strategy at the meeting. Also, speculations are on that Chautala may contest the elections as an independent candidate and is also in touch with the Congress.

Another disgruntled leader eyeing ticket is former minister Karan Dev Kamboj has resigned from the post of state president of Haryana BJP's OBC Morcha and all other party posts. He said that the party no longer needs loyalists like him.

Senior BJP leader, Seema Gaibipur has also resigned from all the party posts with immediate effect while state coordinator of Parivar Pehchan Patra Satish Khola is meeting his supporters at his residence and is set to contest the polls as an independent candidate.