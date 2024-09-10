Haryana Assembly Election: Uncles Vs Nephew Contest In Dabwali

Chandigarh (Haryana): Amid political fervour over the upcoming Haryana assembly elections, the Dabwali and Rania assembly seats are set to witness close battles among the Chautala clan.

Assembly elections in Haryana are scheduled to be held on October 5 while counting will be held on October 8.

Dabwali: The Dabwali assembly seat is set to witness an interesting triangular contest among the Chautala clan. Digvijay Chautala is the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate from the seat while Digvijay Chautala's uncle Aditya Chautala will contest from the seat on Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ticket and Digvijay Chautala's brother Amit Sihag is the Congress candidate in the electoral fray from the seat. Amit Sihag of Congress is the sitting MLA from the Dabwali assembly seat.

Rania: Besides the family battle on Dabwali assembly seat, Rania segment is also witnessing a family battle of the Chautalas. Om Prakash Chautala's brother Ranjit Chautala is the sitting MLA from the seat. He was a cabinet minister in the BJP government, but after being denied the ticket by the BJP, he has announced to contest as an independent candidate. On the other hand, INLD has fielded Abhay Chautala's son and Ranjit Chautala's grandson Arjun Chautala from the seat. Ranjit Chautala had won this seat as an independent in 2019.