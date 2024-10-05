ETV Bharat / state

'Vote for Party That Fought for Women's Rights,' Appeals Vinesh Phogat as She Casts Her Vote

Julana (Haryana): After casting her vote in the Haryana elections, Congress candidate from Julana Assembly Constituency Vinesh Phogat said today is a huge festival and it's a very big day people of the state. On Saturday, Phogat arrived at a polling station in Charkhi Dadri to cast her vote.

"It is a huge festival for Haryana and a very big day for the people of the state. I am appealing to the people of the state to come out and cast their votes. 10 years ago, when Bhupinder Hooda was the CM, the level of sports in the state was really good. It is not in my hands (to become a minister), it is in the hands of the high command..." Vinesh Phogat told ANI.

"Vote for the party that works for the rights of women, you all know which party I am speaking of. Hope of victory is always there, today is the day to vote. People have not forgotten what the BJP did to the farmers and others," she added.

This election is a high-stakes battle as the BJP is eyeing a third straight term to power in the state, the Congress party is aiming to wrest back power riding on anti-incumbency, and issues of farmer protests and wrestler protests.

The key contesting parties in Haryana include the BJP, Congress, and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), as well as the pre-poll alliance between the Indian National Lok Dal-Bahujan Samaj Party (INLD-BSP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP)-Azad Samaj Party (ASP).

A total of 1,031 candidates are contesting in all 90 assembly constituencies, and 20,632 polling booths have been set up for voting. The results for the Haryana Assembly elections will be declared along with those of Jammu and Kashmir on October 8.