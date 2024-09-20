Haryana Assembly Election: In Manifestos, BJP, Cong Woo Women, Poor, Farmers & Youth

Chandigarh: With the Haryana Assembly elections round the corner, arch-rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have unveiled their manifesto, not leaving any stone unturned to woo voters.
While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced seven key guarantees, including monthly gas cylinders for ₹500 as part of their manifesto on Wednesday, the Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on Thursday.
What is striking is that both political parties have made promises which are similar to each other. The ruling BJP has made 20 poll promises, of which five are similar to those made by the grand old party. Let's have a look at the similar promises that both contenders have mentioned in their manifestos.
Increased pension: While the Congress has promised a monthly pension of up to Rs 6,000 to elderly women, and differently-abled persons, the saffron brigade has assured of an increase in all social monthly pensions based on a scientific formula linking DA and pensions.
Tackling Unemployment: To tackle this deadly issue, Congress has pledged to fill two lakh government positions and has also vouched to transform Haryana into a drug-free state and provide free healthcare coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh. BJP's poll manifesto promises to create additional job opportunities for five lakh youths. Those unemployed will also benefit from the national apprenticeship promotion scheme that pays them a monthly stipend.
MSP For Farmers: While the Congress promised to conduct a caste survey and offer a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce, the BJP assured the continuation of MSP on 24 crops which was announced just before the polls. The grand old party also promised to legalise the MSP if voted to power.
Free Medical Treatment: Under the Chirayu Aayushman Yojana, the BJP has pledged to provide free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to every family. Elderly family members above 70 will receive free medical care of up to Rs 7 lakh, the saffron party mentioned in its manifesto. Echoing the same, the Congress' election manifesto includes a promise of free medical care up to Rs 25 lakh.
LPG Gas Cylinder At Subsidised Rates: Nearly 49 lakh homemakers will receive a subsidised LPG gas cylinder from the Congress, which would cost Rs 500. A similar pledge has also been made by the BJP. The BJP too has promised to provide cooking gas cylinders at ₹500 under the Har Ghar Grihini Yojna for the Haryana polls.
Empowering Women Through Financial Aid: The Congress has taken serious note of women's empowerment and children's welfare in its manifesto this time. It promises Rs 2,000 per month to every woman above 18 years. Under its Lado Lakshmi Yojana, the BJP has promised that 78 lakh female voters aged between 18 and 60 years will get Rs 2,100 monthly.
Housing Schemes For Those In Need: The BJP's poll manifesto promises houses for five lakh poor people whose annual income is below Rs 1.8 lakhs per annum. The Congress manifesto on the other hand said it would provide 100 yards of plots to poor families for building homes.
While announcing the manifesto BJP president JP Nadda said, "For Congress, this document (manifesto) is just a formality. For them, this document is just to fulfill a ritual and for them, this document is to deceive the people. What was the image of Haryana 10 years ago? The image of Haryana was that of getting jobs based on 'Kharchi' and 'Parchi'. Haryana was known for land scams...For us 'Sankalp Patra' is very important. We are serving Haryana non-stop."
Despite not being able to formalise an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress is focused on defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Haryana polls, following its performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will run a candidate in the Bhiwani constituency, while Congress is expected to compete for 89 seats.
The Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are set to unveil their manifestos soon. The Election Commission has deferred the polling date for Haryana assembly elections to October 5. Earlier, voting was scheduled to be held on October 1.
