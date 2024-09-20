ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Assembly Election: In Manifestos, BJP, Cong Woo Women, Poor, Farmers & Youth

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced unveiled their manifesto on Wednesday, Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released the party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on Thursday.

Chandigarh: With the Haryana Assembly elections round the corner, arch-rivals Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress have unveiled their manifesto, not leaving any stone unturned to woo voters.

While Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced seven key guarantees, including monthly gas cylinders for ₹500 as part of their manifesto on Wednesday, the Union Minister and BJP national president JP Nadda released party's 'Sankalp Patra' (manifesto) on Thursday.

What is striking is that both political parties have made promises which are similar to each other. The ruling BJP has made 20 poll promises, of which five are similar to those made by the grand old party. Let's have a look at the similar promises that both contenders have mentioned in their manifestos.

Increased pension: While the Congress has promised a monthly pension of up to Rs 6,000 to elderly women, and differently-abled persons, the saffron brigade has assured of an increase in all social monthly pensions based on a scientific formula linking DA and pensions.

Tackling Unemployment: To tackle this deadly issue, Congress has pledged to fill two lakh government positions and has also vouched to transform Haryana into a drug-free state and provide free healthcare coverage of up to Rs 25 lakh. BJP's poll manifesto promises to create additional job opportunities for five lakh youths. Those unemployed will also benefit from the national apprenticeship promotion scheme that pays them a monthly stipend.

MSP For Farmers: While the Congress promised to conduct a caste survey and offer a legal guarantee for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers’ produce, the BJP assured the continuation of MSP on 24 crops which was announced just before the polls. The grand old party also promised to legalise the MSP if voted to power.

Free Medical Treatment: Under the Chirayu Aayushman Yojana, the BJP has pledged to provide free treatment up to Rs 10 lakh to every family. Elderly family members above 70 will receive free medical care of up to Rs 7 lakh, the saffron party mentioned in its manifesto. Echoing the same, the Congress' election manifesto includes a promise of free medical care up to Rs 25 lakh.