Haryana Deputy Speaker Stirs Controversy With Statement On Opposition

Jind: Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishna Middha's comments on the Opposition has stirred up a controversy.

Middha recently said the Opposition keeps asking for proof of Operation Sindoor and whether they would ask proof of their birth from their mothers. After taking out Tiranga Yatra in Jind which he represents in the Assembly, said the Opposition wants proof of everything. "Thank God they are not asking for proof from their mothers. They are not even accepting what is clearly visible. The Opposition is hailing Pakistan. If they are so fond of raising questions and asking for proof, then go to Pakistan and see how much damage has been done there," he said.

Middha further said the BJP will send the Opposition leaders to Pakistan with a procession. "Those who doubt the capabilities of our armed forces have no right to stay in the country," he said.

Recently, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda had said that the people of the country have many questions on their minds regarding the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Why did USA intervene between the two countries? Why did USA announce the ceasefire?," he had said. Middha said the Congress has been lauding Pakistan and is raising unnecessary issues to garner publicity.