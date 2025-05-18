ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Deputy Speaker Stirs Controversy With Statement On Opposition

Krishna Middha said the Opposition is seeking proof of Operation Sindoor and would the leaders ask for proof of their birth from their mothers.

Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishna Middha's comments on the Opposition has stirred up a controversy
Haryana Deputy Speaker Krishna Middha taking out Tiranga rally in Jind (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 18, 2025 at 10:24 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jind: Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishna Middha's comments on the Opposition has stirred up a controversy.

Middha recently said the Opposition keeps asking for proof of Operation Sindoor and whether they would ask proof of their birth from their mothers. After taking out Tiranga Yatra in Jind which he represents in the Assembly, said the Opposition wants proof of everything. "Thank God they are not asking for proof from their mothers. They are not even accepting what is clearly visible. The Opposition is hailing Pakistan. If they are so fond of raising questions and asking for proof, then go to Pakistan and see how much damage has been done there," he said.

Middha further said the BJP will send the Opposition leaders to Pakistan with a procession. "Those who doubt the capabilities of our armed forces have no right to stay in the country," he said.

Recently, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda had said that the people of the country have many questions on their minds regarding the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Why did USA intervene between the two countries? Why did USA announce the ceasefire?," he had said. Middha said the Congress has been lauding Pakistan and is raising unnecessary issues to garner publicity.

Jind: Haryana Assembly Deputy Speaker Krishna Middha's comments on the Opposition has stirred up a controversy.

Middha recently said the Opposition keeps asking for proof of Operation Sindoor and whether they would ask proof of their birth from their mothers. After taking out Tiranga Yatra in Jind which he represents in the Assembly, said the Opposition wants proof of everything. "Thank God they are not asking for proof from their mothers. They are not even accepting what is clearly visible. The Opposition is hailing Pakistan. If they are so fond of raising questions and asking for proof, then go to Pakistan and see how much damage has been done there," he said.

Middha further said the BJP will send the Opposition leaders to Pakistan with a procession. "Those who doubt the capabilities of our armed forces have no right to stay in the country," he said.

Recently, Congress MP from Rohtak Deepender Hooda had said that the people of the country have many questions on their minds regarding the ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Why did USA intervene between the two countries? Why did USA announce the ceasefire?," he had said. Middha said the Congress has been lauding Pakistan and is raising unnecessary issues to garner publicity.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARYANA DEPUTY SPEAKER STATEMENTDEPUTY SPEAKER KRISHAN MIDDHAHARYANAJIND

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.