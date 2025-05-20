Haryana: Ashoka University Associate Professor Mahmudabad Sent To Judicial Custody

Sonipat: Ali Khan Mahmudabad, the head of Ashoka University's political science department, was sent to judicial custody till May 27 in the social media posts case on Operation Sindoor, according to his lawyer.

According to Mahmudabad's lawyer Kapil Balyan, the associate professor was produced before a court here this afternoon after the expiry of his two-day police remand.

Speaking on this, the lawyer said, "The police sought an extension of his remand by seven days. During the arguments, we opposed the extension of the police remand... The court has sent him to judicial custody till May 27."

The Haryana Police had arrested the associate professor on Sunday after two FIRs were registered against him, alleging his social media posts on Operation Sindoor harmed the sovereignty and integrity of the country. The FIRs were lodged against him at the Rai police station in Sonipat district -- one based on a complaint by the chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Women, Renu Bhatia, and the other on a complaint by a village sarpanch.

Meanwhile, several political parties and academicians have condemned the arrest.

A plea of Mahmudabad against his arrest is likely to come up before the Supreme Court on Wednesday. On Monday, the apex court had agreed to examine the plea. A bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih noted the submissions of senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for the associate professor, and said the plea would come up on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Sibal said, "He has been arrested for a patriotic statement. Please list it during the day."

The associate professor's arrest came days after the state women's commission sent a notice to him questioning his remarks, though Mahmudabad had maintained that they were "misunderstood" and asserted that he had exercised his fundamental right to freedom of speech.