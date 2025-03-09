ETV Bharat / state

Haryana Army Major Goes Missing In Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri

Army Major Rohtash went to Har Ki Pauri with his friends on Friday but disappeared while taking a bath in the holy Ganga.

Haryana Army Major Goes Missing From Haridwar's Har Ki Pauri
File photo of Har Ki Pauri (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 9, 2025, 3:02 PM IST

Haridwar: An Army major, who, along with his friends, went to Har Ki Pauri in Uttarakhand, went missing while taking a bath at the holy Ganga on Friday, police officials said.

Soon after the incident, when no trace of him was found, the Haridwar Nagar Kotwali Police team was immediately pressed into service. The Army Major has been identified as Rohtash, who hails from Haryana's Palwal district.

It is learned that Rohtash went to Har Ki Pauri on Friday with his friends. But he disappeared while taking a holy bath there. Pankaj Gairola, Haridwar Superintendent of Police (SP) City, said, "Information about Major Rohtash being missing has been circulated in nearby police stations. Along with this, CCTV cameras are also being scanned. Moreover, people living nearby are also being questioned."

The police officials also contacted Rohtash's family, but no one had any information about him. The officials further said that in the search for Rohtash, they are scanning the footage from CCTV cameras installed around Haridwar Har Ki Pauri and a police team is also engaged in searching him.

