Haryana Agriculture Minister Gets Trapped In Party Office Lift In Panchkula

Panchkula: Haryana agriculture minister Shyam Singh Rana got badly trapped in a lift at the BJP party office in Panchkula and had to be rescued by party workers. A video of the entire incident has surfaced.

Rana, who had reached BJP's Panchkamal office for a legislative party meeting, boarded the lift to reach the top floor. However, the lift suddenly malfunctioned and got stuck in the middle. Many people, including Nalwa MLA Randhir Panihar, were present with Rana inside the lift at that time.

The incident triggered panic among people. On information, police and administration teams swung into action. Water was supplied to the minister and the others who were with him inside the lift. After this, a rescue operation was started and all were made to alight from the lift safely.

The incident has raised questions about the maintenance of the lift. It is being probed as to how the lift had suddenly stopped in the middle. Also, it is being apprehended that a major disaster could have occurred.

The operation of the lift has been completely stopped. A notice informing people that the lift is under maintenance has been pasted outside it. Officials said that the lift will be operated only after it is fully repaired.

Notably, a meeting of the legislative party was scheduled to be held in the BJP office in Panchkula on Tuesday. Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini was also present at meeting. Discussions were slated to be held about the BJP membership drive and the upcoming civic elections.