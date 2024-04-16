Haryana: 3 Arrested for Running Sex Determination Racket From Car

Sonipat: Three persons were arrested for allegedly running an illegal sex determination racket from inside a car in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district.

The action was taken under a campaign launched by Haryana's Sonipat PNDT team against such illegal activities.

Acting on a tip-off about a gang running illegal sex determination racket in Meerut, the Sonipat PNDT team laid a trap to nab the accused.

The team got information that a resident of Sonipat was running the racket along with his associates in Meerut. A portable ultrasound machine was used and this was kept in a car, where the USG was done.

Sumit Kaushik, PNDT official said a pregnant woman was sent to Shaukeen, one of the accused, to determine the sex of the foetus. The accused took the woman to Baghpat where they met a man named Shakti Singh, owner of a medical store. Then they both took the woman to Meerut.

At Meerut, Shahnawaz and Aslam came in a car. Then they performed the pregnant woman's USG inside the car. They told her that she is carrying a baby boy.

When the woman signaled the PNDT team, the latter intercepted the accused and arrested Shaukeen, Shahnawaz and Shakti Singh while Aslam absconded.

Thereafter, the PNDT team informed Meerut Police and the health department of Uttar Pradesh. Sonipat PNDT team took the trio to the local police station. The three are currently being interrogated by Meerut Police.

Earlier, Sonipat PNDT team had conducted similar raids in many areas of Uttar Pradesh and sealed more than a dozen sex determination clinics.