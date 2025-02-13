ETV Bharat / state

Harshwardhan Sapkal Appointed New Maharashtra Congress Chief

Mallikarjun Kharge appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new chief of the Congress's Maharashtra unit.

Harshwardhan Sapkal Appointed New Maharashtra Congress Chief
By PTI

Published : Feb 13, 2025, 7:28 PM IST

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Thursday appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the new chief of the party's Maharashtra unit with immediate effect, replacing Nana Patole.

The Congress chief also approved the appointment of Vijay Namdevrao Wadettiwar as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party in Maharashtra with immediate effect. Sapkal was an MLA from 2014 to 2019 representing the Buldhana Assembly Constituency in Maharashtra.

"The Congress president has appointed Harshwardhan Sapkal as the president of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect. "The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing president Nana Patole," a statement from AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal said.

Nana Patole had tendered his resignation after the party's rout in the Maharashtra assembly election where the Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to form its government and lost badly to the ruling Mahayuti alliance of the NDA.

