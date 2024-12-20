Harshest Winter Period ‘Chillai Kalan’ Begins In Kashmir Amid Persistent Dry Spell

Srinagar: Amid the persistent dry and cold weather in the Kashmir Valley, the 40-day-long harshest winter period of Chillai Kalan will begin from the intervening night of December 20 and December 21. Chillai Kalan is also known as "Shahenshah-e-zamistan.". It begins on December 21 and ends on January 29.

During Chilai Kalan, the chilling cold increases further, while heavy snowfall and temperatures well below freezing point cause water bodies and even water taps in homes to freeze.

In such a situation, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius in Srinagar last night, which was minus 6 degrees the previous night. The minimum temperature was recorded at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, which was minus 7 degrees last night. Similarly, the minimum night temperature in Pahalgam, a tourist destination, was minus 8.2, while in Gulmarg, it was minus 6 degrees Celsius.

During its forty days, the Chillai Kalan leaves no chance to put people through the most difficult of hardships. Generally, however, due to the icy winds in Chillai Kalan, the entire valley is gripped by severe cold.

For the past few weeks, despite the weather remaining dry in the Kashmir Valley, with light sunshine during the day and clear skies at night, a continuous decrease in night temperatures has been recorded. At the same time, vehicles are not visible on the roads for a long time in the morning due to low visibility.

To combat the harsh days of Chillai Kalan, the people of Kashmir Valley have already made ample arrangements for dry vegetables, coal, gas, etc., in their homes, while they also make extensive use of warm clothes, blankets, and other heating devices. Thus, to combat the harshness of Chillai Kalan, they have been using the traditional ‘Pheran’ and Kangri for centuries, which is still the practice today. However, in the present time, people are also using electronic devices like room heaters and gas heaters for heating to cope with their chilling winter.

This year, like last year, the valley is feeling the blood-curdling cold even before Chillai Kalan. Water bodies, especially many parts of the famous Dal Lake, have started freezing while drinking water taps in homes have also started freezing.