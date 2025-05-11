Harnessing 2 Million Tonnes Of 'Unwanted Fish' In Indian Deep Sea: Study To Explore Possibilities To Utilise Mesopelagic Fish

Ernakulam: The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) have launched a joint research to explore the possibilities of effectively utilizing non-edible fish resources.

Mesopelagic Fish And Their Significance

The Indian deep-sea region is rich with such non-edible deep-sea fish, often discarded by fishermen. These unwanted fish, often disregarded by fishermen, are known as mesopelagic fish. They are found at ocean depths ranging from 200 to 1000 meters.

Due to their high wax content, mesopelagic fish are not suitable for human consumption. However, they are rich in fatty acids and lipids, making them highly valuable for industrial, pharmaceutical, and nutraceutical purposes.

Preliminary estimates suggest that there are around 2 million tonnes of mesopelagic fish resources within the Indian maritime boundaries.

About CMFRI-CIFT Joint Research Project

CMFRI Director, Dr. Grinson George stated that scientific evaluation of the availability of the mesopelagic fish, their biology, and stock assessment will be carried out in the joint research project with CIFT. He emphasized that the initiative is a significant step for India's marine fisheries sector.

The study will assess the quantity of pelagic fish, sustainable harvesting methods, and their industrial potential, George said. These fish can be used for various commercial applications, including fish feed production and nutraceutical manufacturing.

Using mesopelagic fish for fish feed could reduce overdependence on commercially valuable nearshore species like sardines, thus helping to alleviate pressure on coastal fish stocks and improve sustainability. The joint project also aims to enhance value-added production opportunities. CIFT Director Dr. George Ninan highlighted that this sector is the backbone of industries in countries like Oman.

The one-year research study, conducted in collaboration with fishermen and boat owners, is being carried out on a trial basis. Based on the research findings, a large-scale utilization plan will be formulated. The feasibility study is funded by the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY). The project will evaluate commercial use while ensuring environmental sustainability.