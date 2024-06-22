Harmony In The Himalayas: Historic Bhumi Pujan Unites Kargil and Leh

Srinagar: A historic Bhumi Pujan ceremony at the new Gompa Construction Site took place on Friday near the District Hospital in Kargil, bringing together some key Muslim and Buddhist leaders of the region, and marking a pivotal moment in its cultural and religious landscape.

Among the prominent attendees were Dr Jaffar Akhone, Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Kargil, Executive Councillors Punchok Tashi, Kacho Mohd Feroz, and Zakir Hussain, other LAHDC councillors, President of the Ladakh Buddhist Association (LBA) Tsering Lakrok, President of LBA Kargil Tsering Morup, and various religious leaders and monks.

In his address, Dr Akhone heralded the ceremony as a historic milestone for Kargil, emphasizing its significance in promoting communal harmony. He lauded LAHDC Kargil's unwavering support for the Buddhist community and pledged continued assistance. Dr Akhone also highlighted the auspicious timing of the event, coinciding with a significant day for the Muslim community, underscoring a shared celebration of unity.

Speakers at the ceremony underscored the Gompa's cultural and religious importance for Kargil. They expressed gratitude for the collective efforts that facilitated the project's commencement and anticipated the new Gompa's positive impact on the community.

"People of Ladakh have set an example of bonhomie by resolving a long-standing issue through negotiation," said Sajjad Kargili, a member of the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA). He urged the LBA to assist in the construction of an Imam Bargah in Zanskar, allot land for an Eidgah in Leh, and expedite the renovation of the ancient mosque in Bodh Kharbu. No leaders from Leh were available for comment.

On September 3, 2022, a landmark resolution ended a 52-year-old dispute over the Gompa's construction in Kargil. The conflict, originating from a 1969 government order designating land at Kurbathang plateau for residential use, was amicably resolved when Kargil leaders allocated two kanals of land to Buddhist leaders from Leh, paving the way for construction to begin.

A joint statement from representatives of both regions emphasized their dedication to communal harmony and universal brotherhood, with the LAHDC Kargil allotting land to the LBA for the Gompa's construction. Kargil, perched on the banks of the Suru River, has grappled with land constraints, impacting the development of vital facilities such as hospitals, colleges, and sports stadia.

The KDA and Leh Apex Body (LAB) have become vocal proponents for local governance, constitutional safeguards, and statehood for Ladakh. Despite multiple meetings with the Modi-led government, Ladakh's aspirations remain largely unaddressed.

Since the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir's special status in August 2019, Leh and Kargil have diverged in their responses. Leh supported the move, while Kargil, predominantly Muslim, voiced concerns. Leaders from both regions have since advocated for Ladakh's future, demanding statehood, inclusion in the Sixth Schedule, a dedicated public service commission, and increased parliamentary representation. Despite their efforts, these demands remain unmet.