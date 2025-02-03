ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Woman Allegedly Raped At Bandra Railway Station In Mumbai; Accused Arrested

Police have arrested the accused, a 27-year-old railway porter, within hours and will be produced before the court in Mumbai.

Representational Image of rape
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 3, 2025, 3:22 PM IST

Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a railway porter allegedly raped a woman inside a train coach at Bandra Terminus here in Maharashtra. The victim has been identified as a tourist from Haridwar who had arrived in Mumbai with her child and was waiting at the station when the assault took place. The police confirmed that the crime occurred late Saturday night.

According to officials, the victim was resting between platforms 6 and 7, planning to visit her relatives the next day. Around midnight, the accused, a 27-year-old railway porter, approached her pretending to be a ticket checker, claiming that he needed to verify her documents. According to the victim’s statement, he lured her into an empty train coach parked nearby. Once inside, he allegedly forced himself on her and committed the assault, the victim has claimed in her statement to the police.

The woman immediately approached the railway police and filed a complaint. Acting swiftly, the Government Railway Police (GRP) launched an investigation and arrested the accused within hours, police said.

Accused to Be Produced in Court Today
The police confirmed that the accused, who worked at the railway station carrying passengers’ luggage, had no prior record of similar crimes. “We have arrested the accused, and he will be presented before the court on Monday. We are committed to ensuring justice for the survivor,” said GRP Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Shisve.

A few days ago, a rickshaw driver allegedly raped a young woman in Mumbai. The recent Bandra station incident has once again raised concerns about women's safety in Mumbai, especially on railway premises, where cases of sexual assault have been on the rise in recent days.

