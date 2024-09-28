Haridwar VDO Held For Possessing Assets Worth Rs 4.7 Cr More Than Income

Laksar (Uttarakhand): The Vigilance officials have arrested VDO (Village Development Officer) Rampal for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 4.7 crore more than income in Laksar in Uttarakhand's Haridwar district. He was presented in court on Saturday and sent to 14-days judicial custody.

Rampal hails from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr. A complaint of disproportionate assets was lodged against him a long time ago and Uttarakhand Vigilance had investigated it.

Vigilance examined Rampal's bank accounts between January1, 2007 to December 31, 2018 and unearthed moveable and immovable assets including cash, luxury cars and plots.

Rampal's assets were found to be around Rs 4.72 crore higher than his income. His total income during the period 2007 to 2018 was found to be Rs 1,50,52,159 crore and his assets were pegged at Rs 6,23,32,159.

It was revealed that Rampal had invested a lot of money in the name of his wife Poonam Singh, who possessed seven residential plots in Haridwar and one plot in Bulandshahr. This apart, she had a duplex in Ghaziabad, a Mercedes car worth about Rs 50 lakh, a Hyundai car, two Activa scooters and a Bullet motorcycle in her name.

Vigilance had sought property details from Rampal but found the data submitted by him unsatisfactory. Following which, the sleuths arrested him from Laksar. After taking him to Dehradun, Vigilance sleuths presented him in the special anti-corruption court, which ordered Rampal judicial custody for 14 days.