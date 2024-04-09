Haridwar: Rise in Child Abduction Cases Right Before Lok Sabha Election; Police on High Alert

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Multiple incidents of child theft are coming to light in religious city of Haridwar ahead of the Lok Sabha Election commencing April 19.

A beggar woman's one-year-old child was stolen from the Harki Pauri Ganga Ghat on Tuesday, April 9, while she was away to gather food. When police checked the CCTV footage, a man was seen to pick up the child and take it away. Police have registered a case and is trying to trace the unknown accused.

Haridwar Kotwali in-charge Kundan Singh Rana said that police swung into action as soon as information was received about the theft of a child in the Harki Pauri area. "We assure that the child will be found soon as we are actively searching for the accused. The child's parents are beggars by profession," he added.

This is not the first time that such a case has taken everyone aback. Last week, a three-year old child had gone missing in the same area. Police was successful in arresting the kidnapper and bringing back the child safely, who had been kidnapped for money.

The child's father Mahendra Kumar said, "Kumar said, “The family was busy with head-shaving ritual of the youngest child of the family when the girl went missing from Nai ghat. Police registered a case and several teams have been formed to nab the accused.”

Back in June, 2023, a seven-month-old child was abducted while his parents were sleeping in an open ground near Har-ki-Pauri late at night. A case was registered against an unidentified person at the local police station. The child's family, hailing from Ghaziabad, had come to Haridwar for a visit, as the father, Shiva Kumar, was a professional daily wage labourer.