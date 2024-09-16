Haridwar Police Foils Robbery Attempt, Kills Dacoit With 1 Lakh Rupees Bounty In Encounter

Haridwar (Uttarakhand): Haridwar police thwarted a robbery attempt at Balaji Jewellery showroom in Dharamnagari, leading to an encounter that resulted in the death of one criminal. The incident occurred Sunday night when police were conducting checks in the Bahadrabad police station area. The criminals were signalled to stop but they opened fire on the police, prompting retaliatory firing that killed one of the miscreants. The other escaped.

The deceased, identified as Satendra Pal Singh alias Lucky, a resident of Muktsar, Punjab, was accused of robbery. He had two NDPS cases registered against him in Punjab and was involved in an attempted robbery in Una, Himachal.

SSP Pramendra Singh Dobal said: "In the encounter, one person was injured and later declared dead at the hospital. Another person escaped, and we are actively trying to arrest him. Our investigation has revealed that the deceased was part of a gang involved in a dacoity with four others. He had a reward of ₹1 lakh on his head. The investigation is ongoing, and we expect to arrest the other individuals involved soon,"

SSP Dobal said a thorough police check had been underway since 9:30 pm under the leadership of SP City during which information was received that several suspects had attempted to flee near the Bahadarabad Pathri Roh bridge. When police tried to stop them in the Bahadarabad area, the criminals opened fire and fled towards the bridge, where their bike slipped.

They then abandoned the bike and ran towards the forest. As the police pursued them, the criminals once again opened fire, leading to an encounter. In the retaliatory firing, one criminal was shot, while the other managed to escape. The injured suspect was transported to the hospital, where he was declared dead. Upon receiving the information, SSP Dobal and senior officials arrived at the scene. The police confirmed that the search for the absconding criminal is on.