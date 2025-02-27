ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Police Files Chargesheet Against Pranav Singh Champion In Firing Case

Haridwar police filed a chargesheet against Pranav Singh under BNS Section 110 for attempted culpable homicide. The court accepted the charges, along with additional offences.

Pranav Singh Champion appeared in court (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 27, 2025, 7:11 PM IST

Haridwar: The Haridwar police filed a chargesheet in court on Thursday in the Pranav Singh Champion firing case. The chargesheet includes Section 110 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to an attempt to commit culpable homicide, along with other charges. The court has accepted the chargesheet.

Former MLA Pranav Singh Champion also appeared in court today, arriving in a wheelchair. His lawyer, Praveen Tomar, stated that Champion was remanded on January 27 in case number 30/25 from Roorkee Kotwali, where the investigation was later transferred to Roorkee CO Pankaj Pant. The police have now formally filed the chargesheet under Section 110 of BNS.

A legal debate ensued between the prosecution and defence, with the opposing side arguing that the case falls under Section 109 instead. However, after hearing both sides, the court upheld that Section 110 applies.

Champion was also scheduled for a remand hearing today, which required his court appearance. He was brought from the hospital and later returned there. The next hearing is scheduled for March 7, and his lawyer has announced plans to file a bail petition on Friday.

Champion has been in judicial custody since January 27 following an incident linked to the Uttarakhand Municipal Corporation elections held on January 25. After the results, a social media feud erupted between former MLA Pranav Singh Champion and Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar. On January 26, Champion, along with his supporters, allegedly assaulted Kumar’s staff at his office.

During the altercation, Champion fired shots, and a video of the incident surfaced. Following this, the police arrested him in Dehradun and produced him in Haridwar Court on January 27, after which he was sent to jail in judicial custody. His health deteriorated in jail, leading to his admission to Haridwar District Hospital where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, Champion’s wife has also filed a case against Umesh Kumar, alleging that on the night of January 25, Kumar created a ruckus at their home. However, Umesh Kumar has already secured bail in that incident.

