Mayur Dixit Takes Charge As Haridwar DM, Says Good Governance His Priority

Haridwar: Mayur Dixit took charge as the District Magistrate of Haridwar on Wednesday.

Dixit, after taking charge, said good governance is his priority. He warned officers and staff of the district administration of action if they do not fulfill their responsibilities. Dixit said the upcoming monsoon and Kanwar Mela will pose a challenge for him and his staff. But he emphasized that no laxity in discharge of official duties by the staff will be tolerated.

Dixit further said the schemes of the government will be made available to beneficiaries on time and complaints against officers and staff will be addressed promptly. He said feedback will be sought from people on services delivered to them.

A meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming monsoon will be held soon. "If any project is needed to be implemented to address issues like waterlogging and flooding, then the same would be done on priority basis," he said.

The IAS officer said there is little time left for Kanwar Mela but preparations for the event will be completed on time. An alumnus of IIT and IIM, Dixit comes from a middle-class background, Mayur's career path was somewhat predetermined. He pursued the Science stream in Senior Secondary and subsequently cleared the IIT-JEE examination, earning a B Tech degree from IIT Kanpur. However, Mayur's thirst for knowledge and his desire to enhance his skills led him to pursue a Master in Business Administration from IIM Bangalore. After completing his MBA, he worked for a multinational company in Mumbai for three years.

Despite gaining valuable experience in the corporate sector, Mayur's inherent drive to make a positive impact on society motivated him to prepare for the Civil Services. Balancing his job and studies, he successfully cleared the IAS examination in 2013.