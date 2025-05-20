Haridwar MP Proposes For Terai Tunnel To Ease Traffic Congestion

Dehradun: To alleviate increasing traffic congestion in Haridwar, a proposal has been submitted to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a roughly 10-kilometer road tunnel beneath the Mansa Devi Parvat. This initiative, spearheaded by Haridwar Member of Parliament (MP) and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, aims to divert city traffic towards the Raiwala-Motichur road and provide an alternative route to the currently unusable Hill Bypass.

The proposed tunnel would mark the first major underground passage in Uttarakhand's Terai (lowland) region, as existing tunnel projects like the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project and the Char Dham road project are located in mountainous areas. Rawat has been in continuous discussions with Gadkari regarding this project, highlighting the growing pressure from office-bearers associated with religious gatherings like the Char Dham Yatra and local festivals that contribute to daily gridlock on the National Highway and city roads.

While the project is in its proposal stage, once the Centre gives assent, land surveys will be conducted to prepare a Detailed Project Report. The envisioned route for the tunnel extends from near BHEL colony, passing under the Mansa Devi temple area, to Motichur.

However, the proposal faces potential challenges. BD Joshi, a geologist told ETV Bharat that the Bilwa Parwat through which the proposed tunnel will pass is geologically unstable like other mountains in the region. "Concerns exist regarding the mountain's weakness and history of landslides that have affected even the railway tunnel beneath it," said Joshi.

Joshi noted that the presence of the Mansa Devi temple and residential areas atop the mountain, along with the fact that a significant portion of Haridwar lies below it, including key areas like Harki Pauri, Bhimgoda, and Bada Bazaar, will necessitate careful consideration during the planning and construction phases. Despite these concerns, the project proponents believe the project could significantly benefit both tourists and local residents by resolving persistent traffic issues.

The tunnel proposal was initiated partly due to the dilapidated condition of the Haridwar-Motichur Hill Bypass, which has remained unused for years despite previous state government efforts for its repair.