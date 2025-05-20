ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar MP Proposes For Terai Tunnel To Ease Traffic Congestion

The proposed tunnel would mark the first major underground passage in Uttarakhand's Terai (lowland) region.

Haridwar
Mansa Devi Temple, Haridwar (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 20, 2025 at 2:07 PM IST

2 Min Read

Dehradun: To alleviate increasing traffic congestion in Haridwar, a proposal has been submitted to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a roughly 10-kilometer road tunnel beneath the Mansa Devi Parvat. This initiative, spearheaded by Haridwar Member of Parliament (MP) and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, aims to divert city traffic towards the Raiwala-Motichur road and provide an alternative route to the currently unusable Hill Bypass.

The proposed tunnel would mark the first major underground passage in Uttarakhand's Terai (lowland) region, as existing tunnel projects like the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project and the Char Dham road project are located in mountainous areas. Rawat has been in continuous discussions with Gadkari regarding this project, highlighting the growing pressure from office-bearers associated with religious gatherings like the Char Dham Yatra and local festivals that contribute to daily gridlock on the National Highway and city roads.

While the project is in its proposal stage, once the Centre gives assent, land surveys will be conducted to prepare a Detailed Project Report. The envisioned route for the tunnel extends from near BHEL colony, passing under the Mansa Devi temple area, to Motichur.

However, the proposal faces potential challenges. BD Joshi, a geologist told ETV Bharat that the Bilwa Parwat through which the proposed tunnel will pass is geologically unstable like other mountains in the region. "Concerns exist regarding the mountain's weakness and history of landslides that have affected even the railway tunnel beneath it," said Joshi.

Joshi noted that the presence of the Mansa Devi temple and residential areas atop the mountain, along with the fact that a significant portion of Haridwar lies below it, including key areas like Harki Pauri, Bhimgoda, and Bada Bazaar, will necessitate careful consideration during the planning and construction phases. Despite these concerns, the project proponents believe the project could significantly benefit both tourists and local residents by resolving persistent traffic issues.

The tunnel proposal was initiated partly due to the dilapidated condition of the Haridwar-Motichur Hill Bypass, which has remained unused for years despite previous state government efforts for its repair.

Dehradun: To alleviate increasing traffic congestion in Haridwar, a proposal has been submitted to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to construct a roughly 10-kilometer road tunnel beneath the Mansa Devi Parvat. This initiative, spearheaded by Haridwar Member of Parliament (MP) and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, aims to divert city traffic towards the Raiwala-Motichur road and provide an alternative route to the currently unusable Hill Bypass.

The proposed tunnel would mark the first major underground passage in Uttarakhand's Terai (lowland) region, as existing tunnel projects like the Rishikesh-Karnaprayag Railway Project and the Char Dham road project are located in mountainous areas. Rawat has been in continuous discussions with Gadkari regarding this project, highlighting the growing pressure from office-bearers associated with religious gatherings like the Char Dham Yatra and local festivals that contribute to daily gridlock on the National Highway and city roads.

While the project is in its proposal stage, once the Centre gives assent, land surveys will be conducted to prepare a Detailed Project Report. The envisioned route for the tunnel extends from near BHEL colony, passing under the Mansa Devi temple area, to Motichur.

However, the proposal faces potential challenges. BD Joshi, a geologist told ETV Bharat that the Bilwa Parwat through which the proposed tunnel will pass is geologically unstable like other mountains in the region. "Concerns exist regarding the mountain's weakness and history of landslides that have affected even the railway tunnel beneath it," said Joshi.

Joshi noted that the presence of the Mansa Devi temple and residential areas atop the mountain, along with the fact that a significant portion of Haridwar lies below it, including key areas like Harki Pauri, Bhimgoda, and Bada Bazaar, will necessitate careful consideration during the planning and construction phases. Despite these concerns, the project proponents believe the project could significantly benefit both tourists and local residents by resolving persistent traffic issues.

The tunnel proposal was initiated partly due to the dilapidated condition of the Haridwar-Motichur Hill Bypass, which has remained unused for years despite previous state government efforts for its repair.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HARIDWAR TUNNEL CONSTRUCTIONLONGEST TUNNEL OF TERAI IN HARIDWARTUNNEL UNDER BILWA PARVATMANSA DEVI TEMPLE TUNNELTERAI TUNNEL IN HARIDWAR

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Hirakud’s Hidden Blessing: Odisha Wetlands Turn A Safe Haven For Nesting Migratory Birds

Write 'Govinda' 10 Lakh Times, Get VIP Darshan: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Spiritual Challenge For Youth

Operation Sindoor Was Precise, Calibrated And Timely: Major General (Retd) Harsha Kakkar

Assam-based Entrepreneur Comes Up With New Blend of Tea - 'Sindoor -Pride' To Honor Indian Security Forces

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.