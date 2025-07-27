Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede: Eyewitnesses Say Devotees Collided, Some Fell Over Others

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into the Mansa Devi temple stampede in Haridwar that claimed six lives and injured several others on Sunday morning.
Narrating the events before the stampede, eyewitnesses attributed the incident to overcrowding on the stairs leading to the temple and panic following rumours of live wire.
They said the stampede occurred at around 8 to 8:30 am when the devotees, including several children, were jostling through the stairs towards the temple. Several devotees had gathered here on the weekend to celebrate the holy month of Shravan.
According to Sagar, an eyewitnesses, the area was extremely crowded at that time. Devotees who were walking towards the temple collided with those returning after darshan. "The same route was being used by devotees to and fro and it became overcrowded. Some devotees fell over others," he said.
Locals said that there were around 1000 to 1500 pilgrims, including many children, prior to the incident.
Along with overcrowding, eyewitnesses said that rumours of short circuit had triggered panic among devotees, leading to stampede. ETV Bharat inspected the site and spotted an electric metre with snapped wires but it can't be confirmed if this is the metre that has come under the scanner.
It was after some devotees saw the snapped wires that they became frightened and tried to escape. As people started running, many tripped and fell over others, said an eye-witness.
In the crowded pathway as some devotees tried to move fast, chaos erupted and few fell on the ground leaving others stumbling over them, resulting which people died, he added.
According to Ajay, the regional warden of Rajaji National Park, when the crowd increases, one-way movement is allowed. The Mansa Devi temple route comes under the Rajaji National Park and a team of the forest department reached the spot after the incident.
"The main reason behind the accident is said to be increasing crowd in the temple premises. The road to the temple is narrow. Often, when the crowd increases, only one-way movement is allowed. But what had actually happened before the accident will be investigated. At present, the road has been sealed," he said.
All shops at the Mansa Devi temple premises have been shut and the yatra halted as a precautionary measure.
