Haridwar Mansa Devi Temple Stampede: Eyewitnesses Say Devotees Collided, Some Fell Over Others

Haridwar: Uttarakhand Police have launched an investigation into the Mansa Devi temple stampede in Haridwar that claimed six lives and injured several others on Sunday morning.

Narrating the events before the stampede, eyewitnesses attributed the incident to overcrowding on the stairs leading to the temple and panic following rumours of live wire.

They said the stampede occurred at around 8 to 8:30 am when the devotees, including several children, were jostling through the stairs towards the temple. Several devotees had gathered here on the weekend to celebrate the holy month of Shravan.

According to Sagar, an eyewitnesses, the area was extremely crowded at that time. Devotees who were walking towards the temple collided with those returning after darshan. "The same route was being used by devotees to and fro and it became overcrowded. Some devotees fell over others," he said.

Locals said that there were around 1000 to 1500 pilgrims, including many children, prior to the incident.

Along with overcrowding, eyewitnesses said that rumours of short circuit had triggered panic among devotees, leading to stampede. ETV Bharat inspected the site and spotted an electric metre with snapped wires but it can't be confirmed if this is the metre that has come under the scanner.