Lizard Found Inside Chicken Egg? Man Complains To Food Dept In Haridwar

Food safety department has initiated an investigation into the matter. The egg sample has been collected and all shop owners in the area questioned.

Haridwar Man Finds Lizard Inside Chicken Egg
Lizard seen inside egg (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 12, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Laksar: A family from Laksar of Uttarakhand's Haridwar district was shocked when they found a lizard after peeling a boiled egg during meal. Arshdeep, a resident of Ganauli village of Laksar had lodged a complaint at the food safety department and a video of the incident was also made viral on social media.

Taking cognizance of the video, a team from the food safety department reached Laksar and collected the egg sample and interrogated the shop owner from whom Arshdeep had purchased it.

When asked, district food safety officer Mahimanand Joshi said Arshdeep had bought eggs from a shop located under the railway overbridge three days ago. When he boiled the eggs and peeled those, a lizard was seen inside one of the eggs. After this, he complained to the food safety department, Joshi said.

"We have taken a sample of the egg. Also, raids have been conducted on all egg shops in the area. The shop keeper from whom Arshdeep had bought eggs has also been questioned. The shop keeper told that he buys eggs from outside the area. The matter is presently being investigated," Joshi said.

Arshdeep apprehended that if somebody had accidentally consumed the egg then he would have suffered from food poisoning. "I had bought a tray of eggs and boiled those. When my wife and children peeled the eggs, they saw a lizard inside an egg. At first I ignored them thinking how could a lizard crawl inside an egg. But when I looked carefully I realised that it was really a lizard. If someone had eaten this egg, he could have fallen ill. After this I complained to the food safety department,"Arshdeep said.

TAGGED:

