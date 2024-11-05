Haridwar: 3 Including Wife Of Mastermind Arrested In Jewellery Theft Case, 1 Killed In Encounter

Haridwar: Police have arrested three people and killed one in an encounter linked to a Rs 5 crore robbery that took place at Shri Balaji Jewelers on September 1.
Gurdeep Singh, Jaideep Singh, and Amandeep Kamboj, residents of Punjab have been sent to jail for carrying out the crime. Satendra Pal alias Lucky, a resident of Muktsar Punjab has been killed in an encounter in the Bahadarabad area.
The prime accused, Subhash Karate alias Rahul, a resident of Sultanpuri Delhi, is still at large. While investigating, police discovered that his wife, uncle, and maternal uncle were also involved in the conspiracy.
The arrests were made after a Haridwar court issued warrants against them. Shivani is a resident of Delhi's Shakur Basti Railway Colony. Haridwar Senior Superintendent of Police, Pramod Doval said the court had issued a non-bailable warrants (NBW) against the three accused.
"NBWs have been issued against Karate's wife Shivani, resident of Railway Colony, and uncles Vikram Praveen, both residents of Sultanpuri Delhi," Doval added.
Pradeep Bisht, Station House Officer, at Jwalapur police station said that Karate is still at large but police teams are confident about nabbing him soon. "He had earlier attempted a bank robbery in Himachal as well," Bisht said.
However, local jewellers are unhappy with the investigation process and have demanded complete recovery of the stolen jewellery.
