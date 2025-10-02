ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Hospital Denies Admission To Pregnant Woman, Forced To Deliver On Floor

Dehradun: In a deeply disturbing case from Uttarakhand, a pregnant woman was forced to give birth on the floor of Haridwar’s Women’s Hospital after staff allegedly refused to admit her. The incident took place late on the night of September 28–29 and has triggered outrage across the state.

According to the family, the woman, the wife of a daily wage worker, was in severe labour when they reached the hospital. But instead of providing care, doctors and nurses reportedly turned her away. Left in agony, she collapsed on the floor and delivered her baby there. Eyewitnesses say not a single staff member came forward to help. Instead, the attending ASHA worker was told, “It’s your patient, you clean the mess.”

The woman’s relatives alleged that the doctor on duty flatly refused treatment, claiming delivery could not be done at the hospital. Staff, too, allegedly ignored her pleas. The ASHA worker present said she tried to record the incident on her phone, but hospital employees attempted to snatch it away. That video is now circulating widely on social media, drawing anger at what many call a shameful face of government healthcare.

Hospital’s Response

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr R.K. Singh rejected the allegations, insisting the woman had been admitted and that the delivery had happened inside the hospital. He described the charges as part of a “conspiracy” by the ASHA worker. Singh added that the truth would only be clear after an inquiry.

Women’s Commission Takes Action

The State Women’s Commission Chairperson, Kusum Kandwal, took suo motu cognizance of the case and called it a matter of serious concern. “The government has provided facilities, yet if doctors or staff treat women this way, strict action is unavoidable,” she said. Kandwal directed a full investigation and asked senior officials to submit findings without delay.