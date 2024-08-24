ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Girl Gang-Raped In Rajasthan's Dholpur On Pretext Of Job: Cops

Dholpur (Rajasthan): In a yet another case of alleged gang-rape, a girl from Haridwar in Uttarakhand was called to Rajasthan's Dholpur district on the pretext of giving her a job and then allegedly raped by three youths.

The girl lodged a complaint at Mania police station, after which, police reached the spot, called the FSL team and collected evidence.

CO Rajesh Sharma said a girl from Haridwar has registered a case of gang-rape against three youths. "She has alleged that a youth from Delhi had called her to Dholpur promising her a job here. The accused took her to a deserted house in Mania police station area, where he called two other friends and then gang-raped her. The victim has also alleged that the accused had beaten her up after the crime," Sharma said.

In her complaint, the victim told that when the three accused fell asleep after the crime, she had called her friend on mobile and told her about the incident. After this, the girl somehow managed to escape from the spot and reached Mania police station and a case was registered immediately.