Haridwar Double Murder-Suicide: Locals In Shock Over Tragic End To Love Marriage; Police Probe Motive

Dehradun: Mystery shrouds the horrific double murder and suicide case in Uttarakhand's Haridwar where a sexagenarian man from Delhi allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law before ending his own life on Monday November 25. The chilling double murder-suicide at Haridwar's Ranipur Kotwali area has left authorities as well as locals for searching answers over the cause of the horrifying incident. The motive behind this horrifying act remains unclear, with police investigating as to why Rajiv ended his own love marriage.

The incident came to light in Ranipur Kotwali area of Haridwar, where 60-year-old Rajiv Arora first shot his mother-in-law and wife dead and then died by suspected suicide. Arora lives in Delhi with his wife Sunita. Rajiv had arrived in Haridwar only on Sunday while his wife Sunita reached here a few days ago for the treatment of her mother.

According to the police, Rajiv and his wife had a quarrel on Monday, which was also learnt by the tenants living on the top floor of the apartment where the incident unfolded. The tenants heard gunshots from the room downstairs leaving them horrified. The locals then informed police about the incident. When the police reached the spot, the door of the house was locked from inside. The police broke open the door of the room and found the three bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Why did Arora kill his wife and mother?

Prima facie, police believe that Rajesh Arora first hit his wife and mother-in-law with a baseball bat and then fired at them. After taking two lives Rajesh Arora died by suicide. The bodies of the three were found lying on the bed. Police are probing why Rajesh Arora took the extreme step.