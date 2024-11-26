ETV Bharat / state

Haridwar Double Murder-Suicide: Locals In Shock Over Tragic End To Love Marriage; Police Probe Motive

Preliminary probe has revealed that Rajiv had brought a loaded licensed revolver and a baseball bat with him from Delhi to Haridwar.

Published : 2 minutes ago

Dehradun: Mystery shrouds the horrific double murder and suicide case in Uttarakhand's Haridwar where a sexagenarian man from Delhi allegedly shot dead his wife and mother-in-law before ending his own life on Monday November 25. The chilling double murder-suicide at Haridwar's Ranipur Kotwali area has left authorities as well as locals for searching answers over the cause of the horrifying incident. The motive behind this horrifying act remains unclear, with police investigating as to why Rajiv ended his own love marriage.

The incident came to light in Ranipur Kotwali area of Haridwar, where 60-year-old Rajiv Arora first shot his mother-in-law and wife dead and then died by suspected suicide. Arora lives in Delhi with his wife Sunita. Rajiv had arrived in Haridwar only on Sunday while his wife Sunita reached here a few days ago for the treatment of her mother.

According to the police, Rajiv and his wife had a quarrel on Monday, which was also learnt by the tenants living on the top floor of the apartment where the incident unfolded. The tenants heard gunshots from the room downstairs leaving them horrified. The locals then informed police about the incident. When the police reached the spot, the door of the house was locked from inside. The police broke open the door of the room and found the three bodies lying in a pool of blood.

Why did Arora kill his wife and mother?

Prima facie, police believe that Rajesh Arora first hit his wife and mother-in-law with a baseball bat and then fired at them. After taking two lives Rajesh Arora died by suicide. The bodies of the three were found lying on the bed. Police are probing why Rajesh Arora took the extreme step.

Weapons of offence recovered

Police have recovered a loaded licensed revolver and a baseball bat which Rajiv had brought from Delhi during his visit to Haridwar. Police also recovered an empty alcohol bottle from his vehicle, suggesting he might have been intoxicated during the incident.

Police Statement
Ranipur Kotwali SHO Kamal Mohan Bhandari stated that investigations are exploring all angles, including property disputes and mental health issues. “The motive behind this extreme act is still unclear. We are piecing together evidence to understand what led to this tragedy,” he said.

Love marriage ends in tragedy
According to the Haridwar police, Rajesh Arora had a love marriage with Sunita. Arora was doing a well-paid job in Delhi. The couple is survived by a daughter studying abroad.

Frequent quarrels
Preliminary investigation by the police has also revealed that the husband-wife relationship was not going well for the last few years. According to the police, the daughter also used to receive calls from people telling her about the strained relationship of her parents.

