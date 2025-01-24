Former UP MLA Subhash Pasi Arrested From Mumbai In Fraud Case

Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh): Former MLA Subhash Pasi has been arrested by the Hardoi Police on Thursday, on charges of defrauding state excise minister Nitin Agarwal's sister Ruchi Goyal and another person.

Pasi, who has been accused of fraud and gang-related activities, was arrested from Mumbai and produced in the court on Thursday. Reports suggest that he had earlier been accused of cheating many people and grabbing money.

As per police sources, one Prakash Chandra Gupta, a resident of Railway Ganj in the city Kotwali area, lodged a complaint against the former MLA on October 10, 2023. In the complaint, Gupta alleged that Pasi, who lived in Mumbai, had approached him through his neighbour, Akshay Agarwal.

The former MLA cited that he looks after property-related deals, and along with his wife Reena Pasi, he offered to sell a flat in Mumbai's Aramnagar for Rs 2.5 crore, Gupta stated. After this, Gupta took Pasi to Ruchi Goyal, who issued a cheque of Rs 49 lakh to Subhash and Reena Pasi in presence of witnesses towards purchase of a flat. The amount was withdrawn but the flat was not handed over. When Gupta later visited Mumbai to resolve the issue, he was given forged property documents, Gupta mentioned in the complaint.

Another case was registered against Subhash Pasi and his wife Reena Pasi in Hardoi for embezzling Rs 49 lakh and committing fraud. Police filed chargesheet in the court in connection with both the cases. Nealy after one and a half years, police arrested Subhash Pasi as he faced non-bailable warrants after failing to appear in court on charges of fraud.

Hardoi SP Neeraj Kumar Jadon said, "The arrest was made following orders of the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Hardoi. For nearly 3-4 times, Court has issued NBW against Subhash Pasi and his wife Reena Pasi. Accordingly, Hardoi police team reached Mumbai to arrest Subhasi Pasi. He was produced in the local court for transit remand, and brought to Hardoi. NBW was issued as both Subhash and his wife failed to appear in the court."

Subhash Pasi had served as the MLA twice from Saidpur assembly constituency of Ghazipur district, in 2012 and 2017. Later in 2022 elections, Pasi contested on a BJP ticket from the Saidpur constituency, but lost from there.