Hardoi Horror: Man Kills 11-year-old to Shield Son; Held

Hardoi: In a bone-chilling incident a man killed an 11-year-old child to save his son in the Shahabad Kotwali area here on October 18. The body was hidden in a sugarcane field. The matter was exposed by police on Saturday night with the arrest of the accused who confessed to the crime during interrogation.

Hardoi SP Neeraj Jadoun said Netram, a resident of Lalpur village, had lodged a report of the disappearance of his son Ayush (11) on October 18. He said Ayush was returning home after playing in Ambedkar Park and suddenly went missing midway. Police were looking out for Ayush and on October 23, his body was found in a sugarcane field and later sent for autopsy. The report confirmed that he was murdered by strangulation. Meanwhile, police started suspecting one Chhotelal of the same village and had taken him into custody for questioning.

During interrogation, he revealed that his son, Vinod, was playing with Ayush who won Rs 5 from the former. After this Ayush started fleeing with the money. During his run, he tripped and fell on a brick and lost consciousness. Then Chhotelal took Aysuh to his home. He got scared when Ayush didn't regain consciousness for a while and thought his son Vinod would be in trouble if something worse had happened with Ayush. Following this he strangulated Ayush and hid the body in the sugarcane field.