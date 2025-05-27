'Harassed' On Way Back Home From Tuition, Class 10 Girl Ends Life In Uttar Pradesh; Accused Juvenile Detained

Saharanpur: A class 10 student alleged died by suicide and recorded the whole act in a video after being harassed and assaulted by a 16-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district on Monday, police said. Police have detained the accused minor boy, who has been sent to the juvenile home.

The incident occurred under Biharigarh police station limits of Saharanpur. SP Saharanpur, Siddharth Verma said that the live video of the teenager's act ending her life surfaced on Monday night. In the meantime, the family of the deceased girl, 14, lodged a complaint against a 16-year-old boy from the same village accusing him of harassing and assaulting her while she was returning from her tuition.

Following the complaint, police detained the juvenile, who has been shifted to the juvenile home while the body has been taken into custody for post-mortem.

The student's mother said that her daughter had gone to tuition on Saturday. While returning, the accused stopped her on the way and molested her and beat her up on the road when she protested. Hurt by the actions of the young man, the girl died by suicide, her mother said.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.