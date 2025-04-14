ETV Bharat / state

'Harassed By Moneylenders', Four Family Members Die By Suicide In Gujarat's Sabarkantha

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 14, 2025 at 3:09 PM IST

Sabarkantha: In a tragic incident, four members of a family died while another is critical after they consumed poisonous substance after being allegedly harassed by moneylenders in Gujarat's Sabarkantha on Sunday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinubhai Mohanbhai Jundal, 44, his wife Kokilaben Vinubhai Jundal, 33 and their two sons Nirav Vinubhai Jundal, 17 and Shankar Vinubhai Jundal, 17.

The incident took place in Vadali area of Sabarkantha district of Gujarat. Locals said that all five family members consumed some poisonous substance due to which the couple died on the spot. The three children were first taken to Adar and then to Ahmedabad by private transport where the two brothers succumbed as per locals.

Locals staged a protest and gheraoed the local police station demanding the accused be arrested and given stern punishment. (ETV Bharat)

Following the death of the family members, the locals, who alleged harassment of the victims by moneylenders, staged a strong protest and gheraoed the Wadali police station on Monday to demand stern punishment to the culprits. The protesters demanded that the accused be arrested within 24 hours. The locals kept the bodies at the police station refusing to budge until justice was done to the victims. However, after a three-hour meeting with the local administration, the locals agreed to cremate the bodies.

In a similar incident two years ago, a young man from the Chaudhary family had died by suicide due to moneylenders' harassment in Wadali.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

