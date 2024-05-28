Happy Ending: Villagers Prevent Distressed Couple from Attempting Suicide; Help Them Marry

Sonbhadra: In a rather happy ending to a relationship, which could have otherwise ended in a tragedy, a couple facing strident opposition to their relationship, was prevented from ending their lives by suicide by villagers, who helped the couple marry each other after holding a Panchayat in Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh, sources said.

ETV Bharat has learnt that the couple Deepak and Dev Kumari, were in a relationship with each other for the last two years. Both wanted to get married, but the family members vehemently resisted the marriage. On Saturday, the couple made a bid to end their lives in Dumarhar, the native village of the woman.

Some villagers saw the couple attempting suicide and raised an alarm after which a crowd of villagers gathered on the spot and prevented both of them from ending their lives. As the villagers enquired from the couple about the reason why they wanted to end their lives, the couple narrated the entire story.

After hearing about the couple's predicament, the villagers held a Panchayat, which continued in the village till late night in the presence of the family members of both. After mutual understanding, both their families agreed to the marriage. In a happy ending to the love story, on Sunday, the couple, which was on the cusp of taking their own lives, got married at a Shiva temple located in Dev Pahari.

The bride and the groom, both belonging to the Gond tribe, got married according to the customs and traditions of the tribe. Village head Ram Pratap said that the families of both have signed a consent form agreeing to the marriage. "Both of them got married in the Panchayat of the community. Now there is no dispute between the two families. After marriage, the woman went with her husband, " the village head said.

Deepak (22), resident of Kundadih village of Mayurpur area, has relatives in Dumarhar village of Babhni. While visiting the village, he met the woman, Dev Kumari. Both were in contact with each other for about two years.

Suicide is not a solution. If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.