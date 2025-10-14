'Happy Birthday Potholes': Kolhapur Residents' Unique Protest Against Bad Roads To Draw Admin's Attention
Shahu Sena president has warned that strong protest will be launched if concrete measures are not taken by the civic body authorities.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 11:09 AM IST
Kolhapur: Residents of Kolhapur in Maharashtra have taken a unique route to vent their frustration over terrible condition of city roads. On Monday, members of Shahu Sena, a social organisation, along with locals, celebrated "birthday of potholes" to highlight the potholed roads across the city.
As part of the protest under "Happy Birthday (Khadde) Potholes" movement, residents drew rangolis around potholes and cut cakes, symbolically marking the "birthday" of potholes that have allegedly remained in the same pathetic condition for years.
Several local residents joined the Shahu Sena in the protest and strongly criticised the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for "failing" to maintain the city's roads.
Shubham Shirhatti, district president of Shahu Sena, said the condition of roads under the jurisdiction of municipal corporation is extremely poor despite the fact that the civic civic body has spent crores of rupees on road repairs and multiple projects. "Crores of ruppes have been spent, but potholes are not being filled properly. Authorities are ignoring the road conditions and the hardships faced by people. Because of this, common citizens are suffering and commuting is getting difficult. This is damaging the city's reputation," Shirhatti said.
He warned that Shahu Sena will launch a strong protest if concrete measures are not taken at the earliest.
Over the last three years, the Shahu Sena has organised various protests to draw attention of the government towards the issue. Time and again, they have displayed photos of 100 dangerous potholes, planted trees inside potholes, and have held demonstrations, yet the civic administration has allegedly failed to take effective steps. "That's why we have been celebrating the 'birthday' of potholes for years to remind the administration of its failure," Shirhatti added.
Many senior activists of the Shahu Sena and local residents participated in large numbers. Irate citizens have demanded the district administration and the municipal authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issue.
Meanwhile, in another protest, the Suburban Action Committee organised a symbolic funeral procession of the administration at Naveen Washinaka to express anger over the alleged mismanagement by the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation. People raised slogans asking the civic authorities to "wake up from its deep slumber".
Advocate and former Corporator Amol Mane warned, "Officials should wake up on time, or we will be forced to take strong action against them."
In response, Ravikant Adsul, Additional Commissioner of the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation, said that administration is looking into the matter. "We are aware of the issue. There are limited resources, but it is our primary responsibility to provide safe roads to citizens. We will try to improve the condition of roads in Kolhapur as soon as possible," he said.
