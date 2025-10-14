ETV Bharat / state

'Happy Birthday Potholes': Kolhapur Residents' Unique Protest Against Bad Roads To Draw Admin's Attention

Kolhapur: Residents of Kolhapur in Maharashtra have taken a unique route to vent their frustration over terrible condition of city roads. On Monday, members of Shahu Sena, a social organisation, along with locals, celebrated "birthday of potholes" to highlight the potholed roads across the city.

As part of the protest under "Happy Birthday (Khadde) Potholes" movement, residents drew rangolis around potholes and cut cakes, symbolically marking the "birthday" of potholes that have allegedly remained in the same pathetic condition for years.

Several local residents joined the Shahu Sena in the protest and strongly criticised the Kolhapur Municipal Corporation for "failing" to maintain the city's roads.

Shubham Shirhatti, district president of Shahu Sena, said the condition of roads under the jurisdiction of municipal corporation is extremely poor despite the fact that the civic civic body has spent crores of rupees on road repairs and multiple projects. "Crores of ruppes have been spent, but potholes are not being filled properly. Authorities are ignoring the road conditions and the hardships faced by people. Because of this, common citizens are suffering and commuting is getting difficult. This is damaging the city's reputation," Shirhatti said.

He warned that Shahu Sena will launch a strong protest if concrete measures are not taken at the earliest.