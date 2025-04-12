ETV Bharat / state

Hanuman Temple In Every Street: Vellulla Village Home To 40 Anjaneya Swamy Temples

Metpally: Vellulla, a serene village in the Metpally Mandal of the Jagtial District, Telangana, is drawing wide attention for its deep-rooted spiritual ambience and culture. Known as the sacred place of the famous Prahlada Sahitha Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy Temple and the Yellamma Temple, Vellulla has is also unique as the village is home to more than 40 temples dedicated to Lord Anjaneya Swamy.

The presence of these Hanuman temples in every street of the village makes it a special place of worship. On Hanuman Jayanti every year, the village comes alive with devotees flocking to these temples. Each temple, affectionately named by the locals, stands as a testament to the boundless devotion of the local people.

Historically, the village has been holding a lot of significance dating back to the 16th century. During the Jain rule, over 200 Brahmin families settled here. According to local lore, when someone from these families fell ill, they would install an Anjaneya Swamy idol in the hope of the deity's blessings for early recovery. This practice led to the establishment of numerous temples over time.