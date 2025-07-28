Hanle Villagers In Ladakh Share Hopes, Worries As Tourism Rises

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Ladakh: Hanle, a small village in eastern Ladakh about 275 kilometres from Leh, is now getting noticed like never before. With a population of just around 1,000, Hanle has become a popular destination in recent years, attracting tourists, bikers and stargazers from across the country and beyond.

Known for its stunning landscapes, unique wildlife, ancient monastery, observatory and the famous Dark Sky Reserve, Hanle has a lot to offer. Many travellers also pass through Hanle on their way to Umling La, one of the highest motorable passes in the world. Recently, the government has allowed international tourists to stay overnight in Hanle, giving tourism here a further boost. As more people visit, life in the village is changing. Locals speak of better incomes and more opportunities, but also share concerns about protecting their land, culture, and wildlife.

Sonam Dorje, a resident of Hanle village, has watched his home transform over the years, from a quiet, remote settlement of nomads to a destination drawing visitors from across the globe. While he acknowledges the benefits of tourism, he carries a deep sense of concern for what is being lost along the way. He says, “Hanle was opened for tourism in 2008, but it was from around 2013 that the number of tourists began to increase. One of the biggest reasons was the astrophysics observatory here. Many astrophotographers started visiting, and stargazing became a major attraction. That’s when Hanle really began to get noticed.”

With quiet pride, Dorje describes the rich biodiversity that surrounds his village. “Hanle is known for rare species like the Pallas’s cat, Tibetan gazelle, Tibetan sand fox, blue sheep, argali and marmots. Black-necked cranes can be seen in the pasturelands, and over 70 species of birds have been recorded here by me,” he says.

But for Dorje, the story of Hanle’s success through tourism is not without its shadows. “Yes, we have benefited from tourism. But now I feel a bit sad. People are running after money. In that race, they forget about what really matters: life, family, and relationships. There’s too much competition these days. Honestly, I’m not that happy about the way things are going,” he admits. He fears that in the pursuit of economic growth, something more meaningful is being lost. “Tourism should be sustainable and systematic. It should be something we can pass on to the next generation, not just profits, but values, culture and our way of life,” he stresses.

Dorje points to Umling La, the world’s highest motorable road, which was opened to tourists, as another recent attraction. But he urges locals to think beyond numbers. “We need to ask ourselves why tourists are coming here. They come for the serene landscapes, ancient monasteries, and unique wildlife. If we don’t protect these things, what will be left for them to see or for us to live with?” he asks.

His voice softens as he recalls the past. “Just 30 or 40 years ago, the people of Hanle were mostly nomads,” he says. “We lived a simple life, close to nature. Things have changed so fast. But not all change is progress unless it is rooted in responsibility.”

Councillor of Nyoma, Ishey Spalzang, believes that tourism has transformed the remote village of Hanle in recent years, bringing both economic growth and social change. He says, “Tourism has helped improve the local economy, and people are now seeing real benefits.”

He recalls how life used to be for most villagers. “Earlier, the majority of people in Hanle were nomads or worked as labourers with the Army. There were hardly any other options. But things started changing after the Dark Sky Reserve was established and tourists began visiting the region,” he explains.

According to Spalzang, this shift has had a direct impact on education and livelihoods. “Now, many families are able to send their children outside for studies, something that wasn’t possible before. Over the last few years, the economic condition of the villagers has improved, and people are genuinely happy,” he says. He also highlights a significant social shift, reverse migration. “Earlier, due to a lack of proper education and healthcare facilities, many people from eastern Ladakh had migrated to Leh. But now, with the income from tourism, people are beginning to return to their native villages,” he says.

Spalzang acknowledges the government’s increasing attention to essential services. “The government has now started prioritising health and education as well, although we still need further improvements,” he says, adding optimistically, “Hanle has great potential in tourism, and we must continue to nurture it.”

Padma Namgyal, President of the Sustainable Tourism Committee in Hanle, is deeply concerned about the fragile ecosystem of the region. “The main objective of our committee is to protect Hanle’s fragile environment. The Hanle Dark Sky Reserve is located within a wildlife sanctuary, which makes it even more important to safeguard the wildlife here,” he says.

One of the species Namgyal is particularly concerned about is the elusive Pallas’s cat. “It’s a shy and grumpy animal, not used to human presence. When people from outside come and stay anywhere, it disturbs the wildlife. The sand fox is another species found here that gets disturbed and eventually migrates away from the area,” he explains.

According to him, Hanle is already witnessing these impacts. “We no longer see the Pallas’s cat in Hanle. It has now migrated to the Dorjey Chenmo area,” he shares. “There has also been a lot of road construction in recent years, which has added to the disturbance.”

He highlights another critical issue, pastureland degradation. “Many locals who are not from Hanle often camp in open pasturelands and light bonfires. What they don’t realise is that the vegetation takes five to six years to regrow. That’s why we don’t allow bonfires here, it’s a Dark Sky Reserve after all,” Namgyal says.

To maintain ecological balance, the committee has taken several measures. “We’ve removed all large signboards from Hanle and put up notices urging visitors not to litter and not to disturb wildlife,” he says, adding, "Currently, there are around 70 homestays and resorts operating here. We take turns to inspect them and ensure there’s no nuisance being created.”

The community also plays an active role in village cleanliness and waste management. “We collect a small fee from all homestays based on the number of rooms they have and use that fund to keep the village clean. We’ve also requested the Councillor to allocate land for a proper dumping yard,” he adds.

While tourism has undoubtedly helped the local economy, Namgyal recalls a time when life was much tougher. “Today, people can afford to send their children to good schools. But during our time, we had to cross a stream to get to school, and elders would carry us on their shoulders because there was no bridge,” he says with a smile.

He also points out that the lifestyle in Hanle has changed dramatically. “Even today, only a few youths from Hanle are into government jobs. But tourism has improved our standard of living and opened new opportunities. The next generation from Hanle will be smarter and better off,” he says. “Until recently, very few people even knew about Hanle. Today, it’s a known destination and that brings responsibility too. We must make sure we protect what makes this place so special.”

Also Read

Not A Silk Route: Nubra’s Camels Face An Uncertain Future As Tourism In Ladakh Falls, Grazing Patches Shrink

Eco-Tourism Grows In Ladakh As Homestays Drive Cultural And Economic Change