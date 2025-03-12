ETV Bharat / state

Hangul Census 2025 To Be Conducted In Kashmir's Dachigam National Park From March 17-22

Srinagar: The Department of Wildlife Protection is set to conduct the Hangul Population Estimate (Hangul Census) 2025 in and around Srinagar's Dachigam National Park from March 17 to March 22. The census, held biennially, will assess the population of the Kashmir stag, or Hangul (Cervus hanglu hanglu), an endangered species endemic to the region.

The last census in April 2023 showed a 10.72% increase in the Hangul population over two years, rising from 261 in 2021 to 289. In 2019, the population was recorded at 237. The species faced a dramatic decline from 197 individuals in 2004 to just 127 in 2008. Since then, conservation efforts have helped the population grow, marking an increase of 47% since 2004 and 125% since its lowest count in 2008.

According to the 2023 census report, direct animal sightings estimated a mean population of 275 Hangul in Dachigam National Park. Additionally, 14 Hanguls were recorded in Tral Wildlife Sanctuary’s Shikargarh area, which serves as the species' second habitat.

Kashmir Hangul at the Dachigam Wildlife Sanctuary (Wildlife Department)

“The census provides critical data on Hangul numbers and their distribution, helping us refine conservation strategies,” said Parvez Wani, Divisional Forest Officer and Wildlife Warden, Central Srinagar. “We are optimistic about another increase in Hangul numbers this year, particularly after observing healthy mating seasons over the last two autumns.”

The census will employ the line transect method, with support from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Wildlife SOS, university students, NGOs, and volunteers. Officials expect that the Hangul population may exceed 300 this time, the highest number in more than three decades.

"We hope that a healthy proportion of males, females, and fawns will ultimately lead to a larger Hangul population this year as well. We expect the Hangul population will be more than 300 this time. We have seen the healthiest rutting, or mating, during the past two autumns among the stags. The mating sounds produced by Hangul during rutting suggest that their population will cross or hit a triple century this spring, the first time in over three decades," Wani explained.