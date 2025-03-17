ETV Bharat / state

Hangul Census 2025 Kicks Off In Srinagar's Dachigam National Park

SRINAGAR: The Department of Wildlife Protection on Monday conducted an orientation program for the Hangul Population Estimate 2025, scheduled to take place in and around Srinagar’s Dachigam National Park starting from today to March 22. The biennial census aims to assess the population of the Kashmir stag (Hangul), an endangered species endemic to the region. To ensure an uninterrupted census, the officials have also declared that Dachigam National Park would be closed to visitors during the estimation period.

The last estimation of April 2023 registered a two-year 10.72% growth in the Hangul population from 261 in 2021 to 289. The population had stood at 237 in 2019, showing a gradual comeback from a recorded low of 127 in 2008. Conservation work since 2004 has lifted the population by 47%, while since 2008 when the population reached its lowest number, the species has experienced a 125% rise.

Srinagar's Dachigam National Park (ETV Bharat)

According to the 2023 census report, direct sightings estimated a mean population of 275 Hangul in Dachigam National Park, while 14 additional individuals were recorded in Tral Wildlife Sanctuary's Shikargarh area, a secondary habitat.

This year's census will also employ the line transect method, with assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Wildlife SOS, students from Kashmir University and SKUAST, NGOs, and volunteers.

Officials also expect the Hangul population to exceed 300, the most seen in more than three decades. The orientation program was conducted on Monday, and the initial count on March 18, the second one on March 20, and the third one on March 22.

Wildlife officials attribute the recovery of the species to the conservation of habitat, anti-poaching efforts, and research. The Regional Wildlife Warden for Kashmir Division, Tawheed Ahmad Deva, highlighted the critical role played by satellite collaring, which helped gain significant insight into Hangul behaviour and dispersal patterns.

“The satellite data has helped us understand their movement, feeding habits, and threats. This has been instrumental in shaping our conservation strategies,” Deva told ETV Bharat.

“This census will not only count the Hangul but also analyze their age and sex ratio, which is crucial for future conservation plans. Different people have different opinions on collars, but for us, they are an important source of information about the Hangul. Additionally, translocating a nearby sheep farm helped minimize disturbances for the species.”