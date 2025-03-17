Hangul Census 2025 Kicks Off In Srinagar's Dachigam National Park

SRINAGAR: The Department of Wildlife Protection on Monday conducted an orientation program for the Hangul Population Estimate 2025, scheduled to take place in and around Srinagar’s Dachigam National Park starting from today to March 22. The biennial census aims to assess the population of the Kashmir stag (Hangul), an endangered species endemic to the region. To ensure an uninterrupted census, the officials have also declared that Dachigam National Park would be closed to visitors during the estimation period.
The last estimation of April 2023 registered a two-year 10.72% growth in the Hangul population from 261 in 2021 to 289. The population had stood at 237 in 2019, showing a gradual comeback from a recorded low of 127 in 2008. Conservation work since 2004 has lifted the population by 47%, while since 2008 when the population reached its lowest number, the species has experienced a 125% rise.
According to the 2023 census report, direct sightings estimated a mean population of 275 Hangul in Dachigam National Park, while 14 additional individuals were recorded in Tral Wildlife Sanctuary's Shikargarh area, a secondary habitat.
This year's census will also employ the line transect method, with assistance from the Wildlife Institute of India (WII), Wildlife SOS, students from Kashmir University and SKUAST, NGOs, and volunteers.
Officials also expect the Hangul population to exceed 300, the most seen in more than three decades. The orientation program was conducted on Monday, and the initial count on March 18, the second one on March 20, and the third one on March 22.
Wildlife officials attribute the recovery of the species to the conservation of habitat, anti-poaching efforts, and research. The Regional Wildlife Warden for Kashmir Division, Tawheed Ahmad Deva, highlighted the critical role played by satellite collaring, which helped gain significant insight into Hangul behaviour and dispersal patterns.
“The satellite data has helped us understand their movement, feeding habits, and threats. This has been instrumental in shaping our conservation strategies,” Deva told ETV Bharat.
“This census will not only count the Hangul but also analyze their age and sex ratio, which is crucial for future conservation plans. Different people have different opinions on collars, but for us, they are an important source of information about the Hangul. Additionally, translocating a nearby sheep farm helped minimize disturbances for the species.”
The Hangul, distinguished by its large antlers with 11 to 16 points, once thrived across Kashmir. However, habitat loss, poaching, and environmental disturbances have confined the last viable population to Dachigam National Park, with sporadic sightings in Tral and other parts of south Kashmir.
The species is classified as "Critically Endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and is protected under Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Aaliya Mir, Project Head at Wildlife SOS, highlighted the importance of the population estimate: “For the last two decades, we have conducted censuses not only for Hanguls but also for other wild animals. We always ensure the exercise is carried out with utmost seriousness. We are observing a positive trend in the population of these animals.”
Mir noted that past disturbances, including habitat-related and political factors, had negatively impacted the Hangul population. However, in recent years, efforts to address these issues have contributed to population growth. She also commended the participation of students, particularly during Ramadan, as a sign of their dedication to conservation efforts.
Dr Tanushree Srivastava, manager and head of the Western Himalayan Mountain Project at WTI, underscored the importance of passion in wildlife estimation.
“Estimation is easy—you just have to walk and observe, but you must have passion. Though it will be challenging during Ramadan, those who are passionate can do it,” she said.
She expressed optimism about a population increase this year, citing snow cover as a factor that might keep Hanguls at lower elevations, making them easier to count.
“Based on genetic estimation, around 400 Hanguls exist in the region. I collected samples and found direct evidence of 293 animals, with additional indirect evidence confirming more,” she added.
John Mohammad Mir, Block Officer at Dachigam National Park, reassured participants about safety measures taken during the census. “We take all precautionary measures. A first aid kit is kept in their carry bags as an emergency measure. Those with hypertension are not deployed at high altitudes. Sometimes we encounter carnivorous animals, but they don’t attack. Human-animal conflict is rare in protected areas,” he said.
Volunteers expressed excitement about the opportunity to closely observe the Hangul in its natural habitat. Many described the experience as a rare chance to contribute to conservation efforts and witness wildlife behaviour firsthand.