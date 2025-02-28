ETV Bharat / state

Hanging Glass Bridge Among Major Attractions As Chennai's Villivakkam Lake Park Set To Reopen After Facelift

Apart from the bridge, tourists will have paths for walking, exercise areas, a food court, boating facilities, and skating rinks.

Hanging Glass Bridge Among Major Attractions As Chennai's Villivakkam Lake Park Set To Open After Facelift
Hanging Glass Bridge across Chennai's Villivakkam Lake (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 28, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Chennai: The residents of Chennai are excited about the much-awaited opening of a recreational park around the Villivakkam lake. The Villivakkam Lake Park will include a beautiful hanging glass bridge that will soon be a major city landmark.

The 39-acre Villivakkam Lake in Cidco Nagar is being totally revamped. According to official sources, the project's initial budget of ₹16 crore has escalated to ₹45 crore, with the lake to be dredged, its shores made stronger, and several entertainment attractions added.

The core of the project is a breathtaking 750-meter-long, 3-foot-wide glass suspension bridge constructed at a cost of ₹8 crore. The bridge, designed with safety as the priority, has iron fences on either side and will have a capacity restriction of 50 people at a time. Crossing the glass bridge will provide tourists with an exciting experience with the glass floor giving the visitors a direct view over the water below.

Apart from the bridge, tourists will have paths for walking, exercise areas, a food court, boating facilities, skating rinks, an Aavin outlet, musical fountains, kids' play areas, a 12D theatre, Snow World, and parking facilities.

"If Villivakkam Lake Park opens, we will have more rides. It will be the largest park in Chennai," said Jayakumar, an auto driver who lives in the locality.

Abdul Rahman, a resident of Villivakkam, expressed his elation: "I am delighted that a glass bridge park is being constructed over this lake, which was once simply a lake to us. Some games are also coming to give entertainment to children. I anticipate the Lake Park will be similar to those elsewhere in the world."

The Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board, which has jurisdiction over the lake, is managing this facelift. Authorities will officially open the park during next year's summer holiday, with an added fun zone for family visitors during the holiday season.

