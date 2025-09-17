ETV Bharat / state

Hands Tied, Beaten With Belt, Kicked: AP Woman Tortured By Husband; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Prakasam: A disturbing video showing a woman with hands tied to wooden poles being beaten up with belt and kicked while she jumped and screamed has triggered an outrage with police initiating a probe into the incident.

According to the police, the incident took place in Tarlupadu mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Monday. It has been revealed that Gurunath Balaji, a resident of Kalujuvvalapadu ST Colony had brutally tortured his wife with the assistance of his paramour and nephew.

The incident came to light on Tuesday after a villager, who recorded the assault, uploaded the video on social media.

Police said the accused, Balaji, father of four children, had migrated to Chirala around four years ago in search of work. During his stay there, he reportedly got into an extramarital affair with another woman. He used to visit his hometown only to threaten his wife and forcefully take away money from her.

On Saturday, Balaji returned to his native village along with his paramour and nephew. The trio lured his wife into a house in the Jagananna Colony. Once inside, Balaji allegedly tied her hands and subjected her to brutal physical and mental abuse. The woman sustained serious injuries and somehow managed to escape. She sought help from a local public representative the same evening, who informed the police.