Hands Tied, Beaten With Belt, Kicked: AP Woman Tortured By Husband; Viral Video Sparks Outrage
Police said the woman had not registered any formal complaint but a case is being registered based on the viral video clip.
Published : September 17, 2025 at 3:47 PM IST
Prakasam: A disturbing video showing a woman with hands tied to wooden poles being beaten up with belt and kicked while she jumped and screamed has triggered an outrage with police initiating a probe into the incident.
According to the police, the incident took place in Tarlupadu mandal of Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district on Monday. It has been revealed that Gurunath Balaji, a resident of Kalujuvvalapadu ST Colony had brutally tortured his wife with the assistance of his paramour and nephew.
The incident came to light on Tuesday after a villager, who recorded the assault, uploaded the video on social media.
Police said the accused, Balaji, father of four children, had migrated to Chirala around four years ago in search of work. During his stay there, he reportedly got into an extramarital affair with another woman. He used to visit his hometown only to threaten his wife and forcefully take away money from her.
On Saturday, Balaji returned to his native village along with his paramour and nephew. The trio lured his wife into a house in the Jagananna Colony. Once inside, Balaji allegedly tied her hands and subjected her to brutal physical and mental abuse. The woman sustained serious injuries and somehow managed to escape. She sought help from a local public representative the same evening, who informed the police.
The woman, however, alleged that instead of acting immediately, a police constable merely took photographs of her injuries but failed to register her complaint.
It was only when the viral video surfaced, drawing widespread condemnation that police were forced to respond.
When questioned, sub-inspector Brahmanaidu said no formal complaint had been received from the victim earlier. He said that based on the available evidence, including the viral video clip, a case would be registered and an investigation launched.
The incident has triggered strong reaction in the local community, with villagers demanding strict action against the accused and accountability from the police for their alleged negligence. Women rights activists have also condemned the brutality and urged authorities to ensure justice for the victim without delay.
