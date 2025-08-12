ETV Bharat / state

Handloom Weavers In Telangana & Andhra Pradesh Turn To Linen To Woo Customers

As handloom fabrics mould the linen way, they come in new look and feel, and attract more customers who choose handwoven legacy over machine-made textiles.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 12, 2025 at 3:41 PM IST

Hyderabad: Traditional handloom fabrics from the southern states, especially Telangana, have long been struggling to attract buyers even as unsold stocks keep piling up. To keep the handloom legacy alive, and also make it more acceptable, weavers are now adapting to consumer preferences by producing sarees, shirts, dress materials, and dhotis using linen yarn, which is a fad fabric among the present-day regular buyers.

Linen is made by soaking flax plants and extracting fibre from their stems to spin into yarn. Globally, about 80 percent people in countries like the US, Italy, Belgium, Brazil, and China use linen in most of their garments. Linen is cool in summer and warm in winter, absorbs sweat quickly, regulates body temperature, and retains the shine even after many washes. Once considered a luxury for the wealthy in India due to its high price, linen is today among one of the best selling fabrics opted by people from across varied social strata.

Though till recently, linen was being imported from other countries thus making the fabric expensive, now, handloom associations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are importing only the yarn and weaving the fabric locally. “In other countries, the linen fabric is usually made in a single colour through a mechanical method. But here we add vibrant colours and designs to suit local tastes, that too through hand weaving,” said a representative of a handloom association.

The linen production hubs include Dubbaka, Pochampally, Gadwala, Warangal, and Sirisilla in Telangana, as well as Dharmavaram and Venkatagiri in Andhra Pradesh. Each region produces under its own brand. In fact, linen is being most used in sarees and therefore the demand is growing rapidly in India. Linen sarees are now the most sought after at national textile exhibitions, attracting buyers from across all strata due to the affordable prices.

Boda Srinivas, President of the Dubbaka Handloom Producers Association, said, “We are making garments on looms with 100 percent pure linen, without any dyes or chemicals. We have employed around 50 handloom workers and we receive orders for 100 sarees every week. With government support financially, we can expand our production. Also, government handloom cooperative societies should start selling linen garments in their outlets which will give a fillip to the trade and keep our heritage thriving.”

