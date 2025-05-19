ETV Bharat / state

Clay Utensils Back In Demand But Garhwa Potters Seek Govt Benefits

The potters of Tenar village complained they do not have access to markets to sell their produce directly.

There was a time when clay utensils were found in household across the country. However, advent of plastic dealt a severe blow to potters who gave shape to clay utensils with their unmatched skills.
Clay pots made by potters of Tenar village (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 19, 2025 at 6:59 PM IST

Garhwa: There was a time when clay utensils were found in household across the country. However, advent of plastic dealt a severe blow to potters who gave shape to clay utensils with their unmatched skills.

But over the years, preferences have changed and people are once again moving towards clay utensils especially during summers when clay pots are much in demand to store water. Even tea sold in clay cups are preferred over the ones served in plastic or paper cups. The welcome change has benefited the potters of Garhwa who are working overtime to make 'kulhars' and 'ghadas' to meet customers' demands.

A potter giving shape to a clay pot at Tenar village (ETV Bharat)

Tenar village near Garhwa city is home to 200 families who are associated with the business. The potters however complained they do not have access to markets to sell their produce directly. They further alleged that they have been deprived of benefits under Vishwakarma Yojana. But a few potters are using electric wheels to make clay utensils. Those who do not have such wheels have urged the government to arrange it for them.

A potter making clay pot at Tenar village (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Development Commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra said he will try his best to ensure the potters of the village get the benefits of government schemes. "A few officers associated with distributing the benefits have retired. But we will ensure the potters get the benefits soon," he said adding the administration will also make efforts to set up shops for the potters.

But over the years, preferences have changed and people are once again moving towards clay utensils especially during summers when clay pots are much in demand to store water. Even tea sold in clay cups are preferred over the ones served in plastic or paper cups. The welcome change has benefited the potters of Garhwa who are working overtime to make 'kulhars' and 'ghadas' to meet customers' demands.

A potter giving shape to a clay pot at Tenar village (ETV Bharat)

Tenar village near Garhwa city is home to 200 families who are associated with the business. The potters however complained they do not have access to markets to sell their produce directly. They further alleged that they have been deprived of benefits under Vishwakarma Yojana. But a few potters are using electric wheels to make clay utensils. Those who do not have such wheels have urged the government to arrange it for them.

A potter making clay pot at Tenar village (ETV Bharat)

Deputy Development Commissioner Pashupati Nath Mishra said he will try his best to ensure the potters of the village get the benefits of government schemes. "A few officers associated with distributing the benefits have retired. But we will ensure the potters get the benefits soon," he said adding the administration will also make efforts to set up shops for the potters.

