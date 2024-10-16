Half-Naked, Half-Burnt Body Of Young Woman Found In Krishnanagar Pandal

Krishnanagar: A young woman's half-naked and half-burnt body was recovered from inside a Durga Puja mandap here in West Bengal on Wednesday. The incident occurred on the morning of Lakshmi Puja in Nadia's Ashrampara, police said.

Soon after the incident, the Kotwali police station immediately headed to the spot and took the body to Krishnanagar district hospital.

Speaking to media, the deceased's mother alleged, "Police investigation is not being done properly. I will go to the Calcutta High Court tomorrow to demand a CBI investigation. There are flaws in the investigation as learnt from the RG Kar case." "The main accused, Rahul proposed marriage to her, but she refused. Maybe, he killed her brutally due to this," she further alleged.

Meanwhile, a local named Chandana Das, said, "Passers-by, who went for a morning walk, came and reported that something was lying there. It was not clear whether it was a body or a doll. We went there and noticed a female body lying there, which was half-burnt and half-naked." "The girl's face and front were burnt and likely to be between 18 and 20 years old," she added.

Describing her appearance, the resident said, "The victim was thin, with a fair complexion donning a suit."