Half-Burnt Body Of Four-Year-Old Boy Found In UP's Rampur, Neighbours Booked

Police registered a case against the neighbours after the half-burnt body of a boy was found in a drain on Sunday morning.

By PTI

Published : 3 hours ago

Rampur: The half-burnt body of a four-year-old boy was found here on Sunday following which his parents lodged a case against their neighbours, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Atul Kumar Srivastava said the child went missing from Gangapur Kadim village in Kemri area around 9 am on Saturday. The boy's family searched for him throughout the day and informed police at night, the officer said. He said the child's half-burnt body was found in a drain on Sunday morning.

His family lodged a complaint against their neighbours following which a case was registered, he added. Srivastava said that suspected individuals have been booked and they are being interrogated. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

