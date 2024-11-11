License To Splurge: Haldwani Car Owners Bid Big To Out-Number Each Other

Haldwani: The allure of having a unique vehicle number plate is making car owners in Haldwani spend substantial sums, with some bids reaching up to Rs. 8.61 lakh for a single number. On November 10, an online auction conducted by the Transport Department in Haldwani made the enthusiasm for “VIP” and “fancy” license plates evident as vehicle owners bid competitively to secure their desired numbers.

In a record-breaking bid, one car owner spent Rs. 8,61,000 to claim the number UK04AP0002. Other popular numbers also drew impressive sums: UK04AP9999 went for Rs. 2,30,000, while UK04AP0006 fetched Rs. 1,22,000, UK04AP6666 Rs. 72,000, and UK04AP1111 Rs. 35,000. Numbers like UK04AP7777 and UK04AP0008 were secured with bids of Rs. 75,000 and Rs. 54,000, respectively. Despite technical issues halting the auctions for UK04AP0001 and UK04AP0005, bids for these numbers had already reached Rs. 4,86,000 and Rs. 1,00,000.

According to Divisional Transport Officer Sandeep Saini, the demand for unique license plates has spurred a lot of interest and boosted departmental revenues. “This new number series saw good participation, with many people choosing to bid online for these exclusive plates,” he said. “The high interest in fancy numbers is apparent, and it’s becoming a trend where car owners are willing to pay more than the vehicle’s price just for a unique plate.”

The online auction system requires participants to deposit security amounts ranging from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 25,000 to enter the bidding process. If the winning bidder does not complete the purchase, the security deposit is forfeited, ensuring commitment among participants. As of now, 23 vehicle owners have successfully got their preferred numbers through the auction.

Following successful bids, vehicle owners are required to present their vehicle documentation at the transport office to finalize the number plate assignment. The auctions for UK04AP0001 and UK04AP0005, which have been halted due to technical issues, are expected to resume soon, pending resolution from NIC Delhi.

This craze for unique vehicle numbers in Haldwani reflects a growing trend across Uttarakhand, where personalized license plates have become symbols of status. For many, these 'VIP' numbers are more than just identification—they’re statements of exclusivity and prestige.