Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand HC Hears Prime Accused Abdul Malik's Bail Plea

Abdul Malik claimed he has been falsely implicated in the case as he was in Delhi when violence broke out in Haldwani nine months ago.

File photo of Abdul Malik (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 38 minutes ago

Nainital: The Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday heard the bail petition of ​​Abdul Malik, the prime conspirator and accused in Haldwani violence.

The division bench of acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Vivek Bharti Sharma has not given any relief to Malik. The next hearing of the case has been listed on December 16.

In the previous hearing on November 28, the state government raised objections at Malik's bail application, saying he is the main accused and conspirator in arson incident at Banphoolpura in Haldwani district that claimed many lives.

On February 8, violence broke out while removing an illegally constructed Namaz Sthal and Madrasa on government land in Banbhulpura area. During the violence, there was heavy stone pelting, arson and firing. Some people died and many others, including officers, journalists and policemen were injured. Several vehicles were also vandalised.

Police arrested more than 100 people, including Malik, in connection with the incident. In the bail application presented in the court by Malik, the latter claimed he was in Delhi when the incident occurred and is being falsely implicated. He said a false case has been registered against him, accusing him of inciting violence and supporting rioters. Senior advocate of Supreme Court, Salman Khurshid is representing Malik.

The court has granted bail to more than 50 people till now. Earlier a single bench had granted bail to Malik in an encroachment case but he has not got relief in the case where he has been accused of inciting violence.

