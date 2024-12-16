Haldwani Violence: Uttarakhand Court Hears Bail Pleas Of Accused, Asks Govt To Submit Chargesheet

Nainital: The division bench of Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday heard the bail applications of three accused, prime conspirator Abdul Malik, Abdul Moeed and Javed, in Haldwani violence.
A bench of acting chief Justice Manoj Kumar Tiwari and Justice Pankaj Purohit fixed the next date of hearing on December 18 and asked the state government to present a chargesheet at that time.
During the hearing, the government said that the chargesheet in the Haldwani case has been filed and so the petitioners can go to the Sessions Court for bail. However, lawyer representing Malik said that the Sessions Court has already rejected his bail application and so it should now be heard in the High Court.
On February 8, the administration and police team went to remove an encroachment in Banbhulpura area of Haldwani when violence broke out. There was stone pelting, arson and firing during the violence. Also, the police station along with several vehicles were set on fire. Some lives were lost and more than 100 people were injured.
After investigation, over 100 people were arrested on charges of inciting violence. Abdul Malik, Abdul Moeed and Javed were among the accused.
In their bail applications, the accused said that they were in Delhi on the day when the incident occurred. They alleged that they were being implicated and a false case was registered against them so they should be granted bail.
Supreme Court advocate Salman Khurshid represented them in court on Monday.
