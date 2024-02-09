Haldwani: Dhami Holds Key Review Meet, Set to Crack Whip on Stone Pelters

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Following the riot that took place on Thursday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a key meet on Friday to review the situation.

Earlier he had passed strict orders to apprehend the stone pelters.

Dhami had also said that any rioter who disturbs the law and order in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will not be spared. A huge uproar erupted when a government team reached the Banbhulpura police station area with a bulldozer to free the encroachment of the illegal mosque and madrassa.

After this tension spread in the area. During this, the rioters pelted stones and attacked the police-administration team. Two people have died and more than 300 people including police, administration and media persons were injured in the incident. Four rioters have died in police retaliation.

Meanwhile, District Magistrate Vandana Singh has imposed Section 144 in Haldwani and curfew in the Banbhulpura area. Singh herself remained posted at the spot till late night to take stock of the situation. She also met the injured policemen and directed the hospital administration to provide proper treatment.

The riot led to the vandalising of huge amount of government and private properties. The protesters have also burnt many vehicles. The paramilitary force is in charge of maintaining peace.

According to Singh, maintaing law and order is their first priority. Police will take legal action against those found creating a nuisance.