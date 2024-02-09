Haldwani Violence: CM Dhami Visits Affected Areas; ADG Law and Order to Monitor Situation

Haldwani (Uttarakhand): Following the arson and communal flare up in Uttarakhand's Haldwani during the demolition of an “illegal” 'Madrassa' (Islamic seminary), Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami visited the affected areas with Additional Director General Law and Order to camp in the affected area to keep an eye on the situation and prevent possible riots, sources said on Friday.

The situation still remains tense in Banbhulpura where at least two people died while scores of others were injured after protesters clashed with municipal officials during the demolition drive on Feb 8 evening. The protesters pelted stones at the demolition team and set vehicles on fire leading to a communal flare up in the area.

Following the incident, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami held a meeting with the Chief Secretary, DGP as well as DM and SP of Nainital district on Thursday night. Sources said that CM Dhami has instructed ADG Law and Order to camp in the affected area. Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reached the hospital to inquire about the well being of the injured in the Haldwani violence.

She passed instructions to the hospital management to provide better treatment to the injured. CM Dhami also held a meeting with top officials at the Chief Minister's residence on Friday regarding the situation in Banbhulpura in the aftermath of the communal flare up. He also visited the affected areas on Friday to take stock of the situation.

Sources said that during the meeting, CM Dhami instructed ADG Law and Order to camp in the affected area to maintain peace and law and order. Sources said that the CM has given instructions to take strict action against those who create trouble in the area along with the attack on police-administration officers and personnel during “anti-encroachment drive”.

Instructions have been given to identify all the miscreants involved in the incident and take strict action against them, sources said.