Hajj 2025: Only 3624 Pilgrims From Jammu Kashmir This Year; Flights To Start From May 4

By Parvez ud Din

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Hajj Committee will start this year’s Hajj flights from May 4 from Srinagar to Saudi Arabia and continue till May 15. Over 3,600 pilgrims are leaving for the holy journey from the summer capital.

Speaking to ETV Bharat Executive Officer of the committee, Dr Shujat Ahmed Qureshi said that the preparations for accommodation, food and other arrangements for the pilgrims coming from remote districts of Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh have been finalised.

“All the machinery and manpower are being put to work. This time, the total number of pilgrims from Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is 3,624, including 2,000 women pilgrims,” he said.

Dr Qureshi said that 13 women pilgrims are going to perform Hajj under the “without Mahram” category, while about 250 pilgrims are above 70 years of age.

This time, the Hajj committee received the lowest number (4200) of applications, even as the quota was 8000.

The officer said that more than 3,000 pilgrims will leave for Madinah from Srinagar International Airport, while 480 pilgrims have chosen Delhi as their embarkation point, and 10 pilgrims are leaving from Mumbai.

“Two pilgrims are leaving from the Hyderabad embarkation. Apart from this, 242 pilgrims from Ladakh are leaving from Srinagar International Airport to perform Hajj,” he said.

In addition to the screening of barbers, there will also be document verification, luggage clearance, customs, etc., at the Hajj House, Srinagar, he added.

Dr Qureshi said that there would be 24 State Hajj Inspectors (Mualim) to guide the pilgrims, one Hajj inspector for 150 pilgrims. “Out of which three will go from Delhi embarkation, while the rest will go from Srinagar.

Talking about the flight schedule, the Hajj executive officer said that from May 4 to 15, two flights will be operating daily to Madinah carrying pilgrims. “The first flight will carry 180 pilgrims, while two flights carrying 300 pilgrims will depart from Srinagar airport daily. One of these flights will depart from Delhi to Madinah,” he said.

Dr Qureshi cited several reasons for the decline in Hajj applications in the past few years. One of them is the increasing cost of the Hajj compared to previous years. Meanwhile, several people are now preferring to go for Umrah before Hajj.

“Apart from this, for the past few years, the Hajj season has been in severe heat, which has also led to a decline,” he said. However, he added that if a similar decline in Hajj applications is recorded, then in the future J&K will have its own Hajj quota of around 6,000 based on population, and the additional quota of 2,000 will not be available.

Earlier, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri reviewed the arrangements for the departure of Hajj pilgrims during a special meeting.

In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner directed the Director of Airport Authority to deploy adequate staff and install other machinery, including X-ray machines, in the Hajj House, as well as provide other facilities to the pilgrims at the airport.

He also directed the SSP Security to issue entry passes for the Hajj House on the spot, while the General Manager of SRTC was asked to ensure the availability of SRTC buses to transport the pilgrims from the Hajj House in Bemina to the airport.

Last week, the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju, said that India's Hajj quota for the year 2025 is 175,025 pilgrims. He said that all necessary preparations, flights, transport, Mina camps, accommodation and services have been completed as per Saudi guidelines. Through the Haj Committee of India, arrangements are being made for 122,518 pilgrims this year under the central quota.