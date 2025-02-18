Stay Fit And Journey-Ready! Haj Walkathon Organised For Pilgrims Before Sacred Mecca-Medina Journey

New Delhi: A Haj walkathon was organised at Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Tuesday, with an aim to keep the Haj pilgrims physically fit and prepare them for the challenges of dealing with the heat during the Mecca-Medina journey.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan attended the walkathon which saw participation by hundreds of pilgrims. The event was organised by Delhi State Haj Committee, to highlight the importance of fitness for pilgrims preparing for the sacred Haj journey to the holy cities Mecca-Medina in Saudi Arabia.

Joining the walkathon alongside the Haj pilgrims, Minister Kiren Rijiju said, "The Government of India is committed to providing the best of facilities and amenities for the Haj pilgrims, so that their journey is smooth and safe. This time an effort has been made to make all the arrangements for Haj pilgrims better than last year, every Haj pilgrim will be provided facilities as per their requirement. We will fully help the Haj pilgrims and provide them all possible assistance."

Praising the organisers of the fitness awareness programme, Rijiju said, "Delhi Haj Committee Chairperson and team are giving due importance to the fitness of the Haj Pilgrims as Mecca and Medina grapple with extremely hot weather conditions. A very large number of people from India go for Haj pilgrimage, for which it is very important to maintain good health. It is very important to provide fitness training for this (Haj pilgrimage) so that they do not face any problems after reaching there. I want to praise the Delhi Haj Committee and the entire team. They have done a very good job."

Committee Chairperson Kausar Jahan appealed to the Haj pilgrims to stay fit and remain physically prepared for the journey. "Performing Haj pilgrimage in the summer season can be extremely challenging, and the Haj walkathon gives the message that pilgrims need to be physically prepared," said Jahan.

