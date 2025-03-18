ETV Bharat / state

Hair Salon Sealed In Punjab's Khanna After Alleged Infection Due To Medicine

Salon in Khanna was sealed after a large number of people gathered in front of it for medicine despite reports of infection at Sangrur camp.

Officials sealed salon in Khanna.
Officials sealed salon in Khanna. (ETV Bharat)
Published : Mar 18, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

Ludhiana/Khanna: A salon claiming to cure baldness was sealed in Khanna today following reports of an infection purportedly caused by medicine given at a camp held in Sangrur. After receiving information about this, the Health Department team took action against the salon in Khanna's GTB Market.

The action was taken after a camp held by the salon owner had allegedly spread the infection in Sangrur, which created an uproar. People came from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to attend this camp.

Despite the Sangrur incident of purported infection, hundreds of people had gathered again at the salon in Khanna this morning to get medicine because every Tuesday a camp was held there. A large number of people come here to get medicine. People started lining up here from 5 am. People had also come to this salon from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh but today the salon was closed.

After this, the administration got the news about huge crowds of people gathering at the salon. A team from the health department later came here and got the salon sealed.

District Health Officer Dr. Raman Khanna said that he had received a message from the Zonal Licensing Authority yesterday evening that 60 to 70 people had been infected due to the medicine distributed in a camp held in Sangrur.

The Health Minister took strict notice of this. After which it came to light that the salon owners used Ayurvedic products. Taking action against this, the salon has been sealed. When the owner or any of his representatives comes to them, the salon will be opened and samples of the medicine will be taken, officials said.

